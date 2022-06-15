Closing the book on the 2022 Faribault softball season, a Falcon soared to take home honors for her performance throughout.
Sophomore Rylee Sietsema earned herself a spot on the Big Nine All-Conference team for her showing this spring on the diamond.
Sietsema’s strong season at the plate and in the circle helped her secure the award. Sietsema, as a batter smacking her way to an .431 average, compiling 25 hits on the season. She also led the team in runs batted in with 15 for the year.
In the circle, Sietsema led the team in innings with 80, while also picking up the most victories for the team at four.
Falling just short of joining her teammate as an All-Conference winner was Olivia Smith.
The fellow sophomore in Smith joined Sietsema with a productive season handling the bat as she hit .535 on two home runs and 13 RBIs during her campaign that awarded her All-Conference honorable mention.
Smith, Sietsema lead turnaround
The Falcons struggled out of the gate to put runs on the board. Faribault plated just three runs in its first nine games, starting the year off with a 0-9 record.
Smith and Sietsema led the charge to ignite the cool offense, as the team averaged over seven runs per game the rest of the way, going 6-6 in the final 12 games.
Sietsema named to All-Section Team
All-Conference was not the only team Sietsema was named to.
The sophomore also netted herself a spot on the All-Section Team thanks to her performance during the Falcons’ run during the Section 1AAA Playoffs.
Sietsema picked up five hits in eight at-bats, knocking in five RBIs for Faribault as well as earning a victory in the circle, paving the way for the honor.
Offseason
Finishing the year with a 6-15 record, the Falcons will lose seniors Alexia Anderson, Shukri Muhumed and Saida Adan from the squad.
Faribault will no doubt lean heavily on Sietsema and Smith, along with a strong mix of returning young talent, hoping to start next year where it left off this season.
Reach Regional Editor Michael Pappas @ 507-333-1106.