Entering into the non-conference clash versus North Branch, the Faribault baseball team wasted no time trying to break through for its first victory of the season.
Opening with six runs in the first frame, the Falcons cracked the win column with an 11-2 triumph over the Vikings on Thursday at Bell Field.
Faribault’s Hunter Nelson led the Falcons at the plate with two hits and two runs knocked in to help the team to a season high 11-runs scored.
Earning the win on the mound was Ayden Qualey as the junior tossed five innings, allowing two runs while punching out two Vikings.
Waterville-Elysian-Morristown knocks off Kenyon-Wanamingo
The Waterville-Elysian-Morristown baseball team was able to defeat Kenyon-Wanamingo by a 10-0 score on Wednesday, on the Knights’ field.
No stats were provided.
WEM moved to 1-1 while KW dropped to 2-2.
SOFTBALL
Falcons lose on walk-off
The Faribault girls’ softball fell in heartbreaking fashion, as Red Wing used a walk-off 1-0 victory to send the Falcons to their eighth-straight loss to open the year on Wednesday, at the Wingers’ field.
Taking the tough-luck loss was Rylee Sietsema with the sophomore going the distance in the defeat.
At the plate, Faribault saw a four-hit day by Jamie Adamek while Sietsema added two hits.
The Waterville-Elysian-Morristown softball team used a big bottom of the fourth, scoring nine runs to hand Kenyon-Wanamingo the 9-0 loss at the Buccaneers’ softball field.
WEM’s Gloria Cortez tossed the complete game shutout, only allowing three hits in the afternoon.
For the Knights, Josie Flom took the loss, allowing all nine runs on the way to 16 strikeouts.
The Buccaneers improved to 3-0 while the Knights dropped to 1-5 on the year.
BOYS’ TENNIS
Faribault falls to Farmington
In the Section 1AA match up, the Faribault boys’ tennis team fell just shy of knocking off Farmington, dropped the contest 4-3 on the Falcons’ courts.
Faribault saw Brandon Petricka, Carsen Kramer and Harrison Gibbs taking victories in the three of the four singles pairings but the Falcons were swept in the doubles while dropping the fourth single match to come up just short of the win.
