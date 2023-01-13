(FHS Boys Hockey) Oliver Linnemann RW

Faribault junior forward Oliver Linnemann (16) recorded a hat trick and produced five total points in the Falcons road win over Red Wing. (file photo/southernminn.com)

If goal scoring is one of your favorite things about hockey, the Red Wing PI Arena was the go-to option Thursday, as the Faribault Falcons were hosted by the Red Wing Wingers in a matchup that saw the Falcons win with 12 combined goals scored.


Reach sports reporter Stephen McDaniel at 507-444-2375. Follow him on Twitter @OPP__Sports. ©Copyright 2022 APG Media of Southern Minnesota. All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments