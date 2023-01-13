If goal scoring is one of your favorite things about hockey, the Red Wing PI Arena was the go-to option Thursday, as the Faribault Falcons were hosted by the Red Wing Wingers in a matchup that saw the Falcons win with 12 combined goals scored.
Junior forward Oliver Linnemann had his fingerprints all over Faribault’s 7-5 victory with an eventual hat trick, but his five-point night started early in the first period off a pair of assists.
Tommy Kunze netted the first goal of the game just four minutes and 18 seconds into the first period while on the power play. Linnemann and Owen Nesburg earned assists.
The Falcons went on a second power play and with nearly five minutes remaining, the trio recorded a second power play goal with Nesburg scoring and Linnemann and Kunze assisting to give Faribault a 2-0 lead.
Red Wing answered with a pair of even-strength goals in the final minute and a half of the period to tie things before taking a 3-2 lead with a third even-strength goal coming 30 seconds into the second period.
Linnemann scored his first goal of the night nearly five minutes into the period and did so short-handed while the Falcons were attempting to kill off a penalty. Junior forward Beau Velishek gave the Falcons the lead back with a goal off an assist from Ethan Amundson coming with six and a half minutes left.
Once again, the Wingers capitalized on a late scoring chance to tie things up going into the third period. But with a Linnemann power play goal from Kunze and Brody Redding and an Amundson goal from Velishek and Nesburg, Faribault jumped up to a 6-4 lead.
Red Wing managed to cut the Falcons’ lead down to one goal before Linnemann put the final nail in the coffin with his hat trick goal off assists from Amundson and Logan Peroutka to give Faribault the 7-5 lead with just under five minutes remaining.
Linnemann’s three goals and two assists for five points led the Falcons. Kunze, Amundson and Nesburg all recorded three points with one goal and two assists each. Velishek recorded two points with a goal and an assist, while Redding and Peroutka recorded one points off their assists.
Dustin Boyd and Jacob Sherf shared time between the pipes as the pair combined for 25 saves on 30 total shots for a .833 save percentage.