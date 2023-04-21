Amid another round of area postponements, the Faribault softball team was still able to get its Thursday road game against Northfield in, as the Falcons and the Raiders clashed inside the Dundas Dome. However, a series of late runs wasn’t enough for Faribault, and the Falcons fell 6-3.
The Falcons limited Northfield to four scoreless innings, but it was the first two where the Raiders did their damage. A two-run first inning and a four-run second inning put them ahead 6-0 over the Falcons.
Faribault got a rally going in the top of the seventh with RBIs from freshman left fielder Amanda Cullen, junior catcher Olivia Smith and eighth grade first baseman Amira Williams, but ran out of outs to complete the comeback. Eighth grade right fielder Lillian Jindra scored the first of the three runs and was followed by junior center fielder Reagan Drengenberg and Cullen.
Drengenberg, Cullen, Williams, Jindra and sophomore shortstop Jamie Adamek all recorded one hit in the loss with Drengenberg and Williams hitting for doubles. Cullen, Smith and Williams recorded the lone RBIs.
In the circle, eighth grade pitcher Alyssa Cook pitched all six innings for Faribault and recorded 10 total strikeouts, while surrendering 10 hits, five walks and six runs.
The Falcons will be right back to work on Monday when they travel to Mankato for their rescheduled game against Mankato East at 5 p.m. They’ll return home Tuesday to host Mankato West before traveling to Winona to close out the week on Thursday.