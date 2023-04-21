Amid another round of area postponements, the Faribault softball team was still able to get its Thursday road game against Northfield in, as the Falcons and the Raiders clashed inside the Dundas Dome. However, a series of late runs wasn’t enough for Faribault, and the Falcons fell 6-3.


Reach sports reporter Stephen McDaniel at 507-444-2375. Follow him on Twitter @OPP__Sports. ©Copyright 2022 APG Media of Southern Minnesota. All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments