12.22 fdn Tanner Yochum poke check

Senior defenseman Tanner Yochum (5) poke checks Waseca's Griffin Krautkremer (15). (Ben Camp/southernminn.com)

The Waseca Bluejays returned home to the Waseca Community Arena Tuesday night to host the visiting Faribault Falcons. Thanks to some late third period goals, Faribault left Waseca with a 5-3 victory over the Bluejays.


12.22 fdn Parker Morrow

Junior defenseman Parker Morrow (3) carries the puck past the blue line. (Ben Camp/southernminn.com)
12.22 fdn Thomas Kunze

Freshman forward Tommy Kunze (8) scans the ice while holding the puck in the offensive zone. (Ben Camp/southernminn.com)

