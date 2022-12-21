...ACCUMULATING SNOW THROUGH THIS EVENING FOLLOWED BY A GROUND
BLIZZARD AND DANGEROUSLY COLD CONDITIONS THURSDAY AND FRIDAY...
...TRAVEL THURSDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT COULD BE
IMPOSSIBLE AND LIFE-THREATENING...
.Widespread snow today and will bring 5 to 9 inches of fluffy
accumulation through tonight north of a line from Madison to
Mankato to Eau Claire, with 3 to 5 inches to the south. Winds will
be relatively light through this evening. There should be a break
in severe winter conditions late tonight through early Thursday.
Then, strong northwest winds gusting as high as 50 mph and
dangerously cold air will surge in Thursday afternoon through
Friday night. Whiteout conditions are expected during that time
with travel becoming very difficult or impossible. This event
could be life-threatening if you are stranded with wind chills in
the 30 below to 45 below zero range. Travel plans for late this
week should be adjusted now. In addition, heavy snow remaining on
trees from the last storm and strong winds arriving could result
in tree damage and power outages as temperatures drop below zero.
A Winter Storm Warning is in effect area wide through this
evening. Then, a Blizzard Warning goes into effect Thursday
afternoon and evening in areas west of the Mississippi River, with
a Winter Storm Warning east of the river through Friday night.
...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM CST
THURSDAY...
...BLIZZARD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THURSDAY TO 6 AM CST
SATURDAY...
...WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THURSDAY TO NOON CST
SATURDAY...
* WHAT...For the Winter Storm Warning, heavy snow. Total snow
accumulations of 5 to 8 inches. For the Blizzard Warning,
blizzard conditions expected. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph.
For the Wind Chill Warning, dangerously cold wind chills
expected. Wind chills as low as 40 below zero.
* WHERE...Carver, Scott and Rice Counties.
* WHEN...For the Winter Storm Warning, until 3 AM CST Thursday.
For the Blizzard Warning, from 6 PM Thursday to 6 AM CST
Saturday. For the Wind Chill Warning, from 6 PM Thursday to
noon CST Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult or impossible.
Widespread blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility.
Gusty winds could bring down tree branches. The dangerously
cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as
little as 10 minutes.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...This could be a life-threatening situation
if you get stranded traveling late this week. Consider
adjusting any travel plans now.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Travel should be restricted to emergencies only. If you must
travel, have a winter survival kit with you. If you get stranded,
stay with your vehicle.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found
at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin.
&&
The Waseca Bluejays returned home to the Waseca Community Arena Tuesday night to host the visiting Faribault Falcons. Thanks to some late third period goals, Faribault left Waseca with a 5-3 victory over the Bluejays.
The Falcons got off on the right foot with freshman forward RJ Wasilowski scoring his first goal of the season to put Faribault up 1-0 in the first period. Ethan Amundson and Owen Nesburg assisted on the goal.
Faribault extended its lead up to 2-0 with an even-strength goal from Beau Velishek just over seven and a half minutes into the second period with an assist credited to Nick Archambault.
Waseca managed to cut the lead after senior forward Griffin Krautkremer scored an even-strength goal three minutes later. Kyle Ahlschlager earned an assist on the goal.
The Falcons briefly went back up to a two-goal lead with Archambault earning a goal himself off assists from Brody Redding and Parker Morrow, but the Bluejays responded just a minute and a half later on an unassisted goal from Brayden Hesch-Priem.
The Bluejays found the equalizer they needed early into the third period with senior forward Kyle Ahlschlager scoring unassisted to knot things up at 3-3.
But it was the Falcons that would break the tie and exactly 10 minutes after Ahlschlager’s game-tying goal, Redding recorded his second point of the night with a power play goal off an assist from Oliver Linnemann.
Trailing 4-3 late in the third period, Waseca left the net empty with hopes of tying the game back up, but Linnemann took advantage of it with an empty-net goal in the final seconds to secure the 5-3 road victory for the Falcons.
Redding, Linnemann and Archambault led Faribault in points with two off one goal and one assist each. Wasilowski (goal), Velishek (goal), Nesburg (assist), Amundson (assist) and Morrow (assist) added one point each.
Jacob Sherf started in net for the Falcons and recorded 14 saves on 17 shots for a .824 save percentage and held the Bluejays scoreless on two power play opportunities.
Ahlschlager led Waseca in points with two off his third period goal and his second period assist. Krautkremer and Hesch-Priem both recorded one point with one goal each.
Carter Martens started in net for Waseca and posted 36 saves on 40 total shots for a .900 save percentage and held the Falcons to one power play goal on four different power play chances.
Faribault () will return to the home on Tuesday, Jan. 3 and Thursday, Jan. 5 for back-to-back home games against Rochester Lourdes and Mankato West. Waseca (4-4) returns home on Thursday, Dec. 29 to close out the 2022 calendar year with a home game against Winona.