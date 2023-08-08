The Faribault Lakers put together some timely hits with batters on base, while Montgomery couldn't get anything going against Jake Petricka in a 6-1 Region 3C winners bracket victory Monday night.

Jake Petricka

Jake Petricka was lights out again in his four-hit complete game win. (Chris Reineke/southernminn.com)


Jack Jandro

Jack Jandro scores Faribault's second run off a double by Joey Grote. (Chris Reineke/southernminn.com)
Nate Rost

Nate Rost has had a hot bat of late, going 2-4 on the day. (Chris Reineke/southernminn.com)
Faribault Lakers Team Photo

(Chris Reineke/southernminn.com)
  

Chris Reineke is a freelance writer. Reach the editor at editor@apgsomn.com

