The Faribault Lakers went on the road Wednesday night to close out the 2022 regular season with a game against the New Prague Orioles. The Lakers defeated the Orioles 7-3 to win two of their final three games and set up a future Region 3C game against the St. Benedict Saints.

Danny Pierce (Faribault Lakers)

Second baseman Danny Pierce recorded a go-ahead RBI during the Faribault Lakers' 7-3 road win over New Prague. (file photo/southernminn.com)

Reach sports reporter Stephen McDaniel at 507-444-2375. Follow him on Twitter @OPP__Sports. ©Copyright 2022 APG Media of Southern Minnesota. All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments