The Faribault Lakers went on the road Wednesday night to close out the 2022 regular season with a game against the New Prague Orioles. The Lakers defeated the Orioles 7-3 to win two of their final three games and set up a future Region 3C game against the St. Benedict Saints.
New Prague outlasted the Lakers 11-8 when the Orioles stopped in town back on June 5, but Faribault got revenge nearly two months in the making, which was led by a go-ahead RBI from second baseman Danny Pierce.
The Lakers piled on four runs in the top of the ninth to help secure the victory. Hunter Nelson and Tyler Francis both saw time on the mound and combined to limit the Orioles to three runs on their home diamond.
But now that the regular season has come and gone, Faribault sets its sights on the Region 3C playoffs as the No. 5 seed. Since the Lakers clinched a top five finish in the Dakota, Rice, Scott (DRS) League, they get a bye and will play their first game on Saturday, August 6.
No. 5 seeded Faribault is set to go back on the road to face off against the No. 4 seeded St. Benedict Saints, whom the Lakers have become more than familiar with in the final stretch of the regular season.
The Saints came to Bell Field and picked up a 4-3 win over Faribault on July 15 before the Lakers went on the road to beat them 8-3 Monday night in St. Patrick to split the regular season series.
St. Benedict is riding a 9-8 victory to close the regular season over Shakopee heading into the third clash between the Lakers and the Saints. First pitch is slated for 2 p.m. on August 6 in St. Benedict.