The Faribault Lakers returned home to host a pair of games against the Veseli Warriors and the Montgomery Mallards over the weekend. The Lakers walked away with a 1-1 record after defeating Veseli 3-1 and falling to Montgomery 7-5.
Faribault 3, Veseli 1
Earlier in the season, the Lakers went into Veseli and lost in a close 4-3 game against the Warriors. But now on its home field, Faribault avenged the earlier loss with a two-run win over visiting Veseli.
The Lakers struck first after four combined scoreless innings with one run in the bottom of the fifth inning before extending the lead up to 3-0 with two runs in the bottom of the sixth. The Warriors were able to score one in the seventh to snap the shutout, but were held off the scoreboard following the run.
Left fielder Jack Jandro was 2-3 from the plate with two doubles, one RBI and one run scored. Designated hitter Matt Lane had one hit for a double and one RBI. Second baseman Danny Pierce and third baseman Adam Kline both had one hit each. First baseman Nate Rost scored one run.
One the mound, Danny Bomsta pitched a complete game and tallied 12 strikeouts while surrendering seven hits, one walk and one earned run across all nine innings.
Montgomery 7, Faribault 5
The Lakers were hoping to make good on an earlier 12-6 loss to the Mallards in Montgomery earlier in the season. Despite keeping it close all game, Montgomery edged out the Lakers for a second win.
The Mallards started off strong with three runs in the top of the first before Faribault scored one run of its own in the bottom of the inning to take a two-run deficit into the second.
Montgomery scored one more in the top of the second, but the Lakers answered back with two runs in the bottom of the inning to cut the lead down to 4-3.
Two scoreless innings were snapped by the Mallards, who scored three in the top of the fifth inning to go up 7-3. The Lakers scored two in the bottom of the inning to bring it back within two runs, but fell short taking the lead with scoreless innings in the sixth, seventh, eighth and ninth.
Matt Lane led the way with three hits, which included one home run, three RBIs and one run scored while catcher Dylan Valentyn had one hit and the only other RBI.
Jandro and center fielder Blake Langerud both recorded two hits and scored one run each. Pierce, Joey Grote, Ryan Archambault and Hunter Nelson all added one hit with Grote also scoring one run.
Nelson pitched three innings and posted four strikeouts while allowing eight hits, two walks and four runs. Grote pitched six innings and struck four batters out while surrendering four hits, three walks and three runs.