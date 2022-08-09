The Faribault Lakers have officially hit do-or-die mode in the postseason following a 5-0 shutout road loss to the Region 3C No. 1 seeded St. Patrick Irish on Monday night. Now the Lakers return home for an important game against the Webster Sox Wednesday.
The St. Patrick Irish have been dominant all season, outside of two early season losses at home, one of which came at the hands of Faribault, but the Irish got the better of Faribault the second time around in St. Patrick.
Faribault held the Irish to three runs through seven innings, before they scored two more in the eighth to take the 5-0 lead.
While St. Patrick pairs up against Montgomery for the rights to the No. 1 seed going into state, the Lakers drop down into the loser’s bracket with another chance at qualifying for the Class C state tournament.
The outcomes are simple: avenge two regular season losses to the Webster Sox at Bell Field on Wednesday and secure a qualifying spot to state. Loss to the Sox and the season comes to an early end.
Webster was one of just a few Dakota, Rice, Scott (DRS) League teams that bested the Lakers during both regular season games which saw the Sox win 4-2 in Faribault on July 19 and record an 8-0 shutout in Webster on July 24.
When the Sox strolled into town, the Lakers had a difficult time getting the bats going against Webster pitchers Jacob Bellile, Dave Picha and Peter Tveite. Egan Bonde started on the mound and Joey Grote took over in the eighth inning.
The Sox pulled ahead late with three combined runs scored in the seventh and eighth innings while a hopeful ninth inning rally only produced one run for the Lakers in the 4-2 loss to close the regular season.
Webster’s run as the No. 7 seed saw the Sox face a 4-1 loss to No. 2 Montgomery in the opening round of games and dropped into the elimination bracket. They stayed alive with a 9-3 road win over New Prague on Sunday.
The winner between Faribault and Webster will go on the face the winner of No. 3 Union Hill and No. 8 Veseli in a game hosted by the higher seed to decide the No. 3 and No. 4 seed going into state. If the Lakers and the Veseli Warriors win, Faribault would have another chance to host a home playoff game.
The potential state-qualifying game between the Lakers and the Sox is slated for 7:30 p.m. Wednesday at Bell Field inside Alexander Park in Faribault.