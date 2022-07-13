The Faribault Lakers were on a mission to rebound following their 7-5 loss on Sunday to the Montgomery Mallards and heading on the road to Shakopee, they had the perfect opponent to bounce them back into the win column.
The Lakers, who’ve now won five of their last seven games, were hosted by the Shakopee Coyotes, whom Faribault hosted back on June 24 in a 19-hit, 16-0 shutout for win No. 2 of its five wins over seven games.
Faribault found the win it was looking for as the Lakers downed the hosting Coyotes 15-4 in dominating fashion and marked their first double-digit run game since their 16-run outing against the Coyotes just under three weeks ago.
Danny Pierce led the way offensively for Faribault with four hits and Tyler Francis tossed six innings on the mound in the win.
Following a quick stop in Prior Lake, the Lakers are looking to return home for a four game home stretch where they’ll host St. Benedict starts at 7:30 p.m. Friday. Afterwards, they’ll host St. Patrick at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Webster on Tuesday, June 19 and Janesville on Thursday, June 21.
The matchup against St. Benedict will be the first time this season the Lakers and the Saints share the field since the original May 1 matchup in St. Benedict was rescheduled to July 23. It’ll also be the first time the Lakers will see Webster this season with the second game against the Sox being slated for July 24 and the first and only time they’ll see Janesville this regular season.
Faribault saw St. Patrick on May 22 in St. Patrick, where the Lakers picked up a 6-3 road win for their second victory of the season at the point.