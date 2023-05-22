...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT FROM 12 PM CDT TUESDAY THROUGH
8 PM CDT TUESDAY...
WHAT...The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency has issued an Air
Quality Alert for ozone pollution. The Air Quality Index (AQI) is
expected to reach the Orange or Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups
category.
WHERE...Central Minnesota.
WHEN...From 12 PM CDT Tuesday through 8 PM CDT Tuesday.
IMPACTS...Sensitive groups, such as people with lung disease
(including asthma), heart disease, children and older adults, and
people who are active outdoors may experience health effects.
ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Ground-level ozone is expected to be high
during the afternoon hours on Tuesday, and air quality is expected
to reach the Orange (unhealthy for sensitive groups) AQI category
across central Minnesota. Southerly winds are transporting
pollutants into the state. Sunny skies, warm temperatures, and low
humidity will allow these pollutants to react in the air to
produce ground- level ozone. Ozone will be highest during the
afternoon and early evening hours when sunshine is most abundant,
and temperatures are highest. Air quality is expected to reach the
Orange AQI category. This is considered unhealthy for sensitive
groups.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Sensitive groups, such as people with lung disease (including
asthma), heart disease, children and older adults, and people who
are active outdoors, should limit prolonged or heavy outdoor
exertion.
Reduce or eliminate activities that contribute to air pollution,
such as outdoor burning, and use of residential wood burning
devices. Reduce vehicle trips and vehicle idling as much as
possible.
&&
For information on current air quality conditions in your area;
and to sign up for daily air quality forecasts and alert;
notifications by email, text message, phone, or the EPA Air Now;
App, visit https://www.pca.state.mn.us/air/current-air-quality.;
You can find additional information about health and air quality;
at https://www.pca.state.mn.us/air/why-you-should-care-air-;
quality-and-health.
Lakers keep hot streak rolling with win over Shakopee
The Faribault Lakers improved their start of the season to 3-0 on Sunday after going on the road and piling in 13 runs for a 13-3 victory over the hosting Shakopee Coyotes.
Faribault started off strong by scoring three runners in the top of the first and following it up by scoring four more runs in the top of the second to take a 7-0 lead going into the third inning. The Coyotes managed to keep the Lakers off the board in the third, but they couldn’t stop them from adding three more runs in the fourth and fifth innings to go up 13-0.
Shakopee managed its first run in the sixth and scored twice in the seventh, but Faribault’s original 13-run lead was too much to overcome and the Lakers ended things in the seventh inning.
Danny Pierce and Tucker Alstead led the Lakers with a pair of three hit games, which included two doubles for Alstead and one double for Pierce. Jake Petricka recorded two hits and Joey Grote and Tyler Francis recorded one hit each.
Grote led the team in RBIs with four total, Petricka recorded three RBIs, Pierce recorded two RBIs and Nate Rost recorded one RBI.
On the mound, Petricka recorded the win after tossing three shutout innings that included five strikeouts and no hits or walks allowed. Danny Bomsta pitched 2.1 innings and recorded a strikeout while allowing five hits, one walk and one run. Zach Van Thomme threw for 1.2 innings, struck out two batters and allowed two hits, two walks and two runs.
Now sitting at 3-0 on the season, the Lakers look to continue their winning streak to open the season on Wednesday when they return home to Bell Field to host the Cannon Falls Bears at 7:30 p.m.