...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CDT THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values of 105
to 110.
* WHERE...Portions of central, south central, southwest and west
central Minnesota.
* WHEN...Until 9 PM CDT this evening.
* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat-related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible, reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
&&
1 of 3
Zander Fitzsimmons and the Faribault Lakers open Region 3C play on Saturday against the St. Benedict Saints. (file photo/southernminn.com)
Playoff baseball is here in full force for the area amateur teams, with the Faribault Lakers getting ready to start Region 3C bracket play as the No. 5 seed and the Wanamingo Jacks getting ready for the Region 5C bracket as the No. 3 seed.
The Lakers closed out their regular season with a 14-14 record overall and a 12-10 record in Dakota, Rice, Scott (DRS) League play. They’re riding off a 7-3 road win over the New Prague Orioles in the regular season finale, which helped the Lakers secure a top five finish in the league and knocked the Orioles down from No. 4 to No. 6 in the standings.
Faribault’s first Region 3C playoff game will start at 2 p.m. Saturday in St. Benedict when the Lakers pair up with the No. 4 seeded St. Benedict Saints. The Lakers and the Saints split their regular season series with each team picking up a road win over the opposing team.
Most recently, Faribault defeated St. Benedict 8-3 in St. Patrick, so Saturday’s game will be the first time this season the Lakers will have played the Saints in St. Benedict.
The winner between the Lakers and the Saints will more than likely be heading to St. Patrick at 1 p.m. on Sunday to take on the No. 1 seeded St. Patrick Irish with a chance at earning a spot in the Region 3C finals.
The Irish rode a 21-game winning streak to close the regular season, and only lost two league games all season. Where the Lakers get the slight edge is being one of the only two teams to defeat St. Patrick, alongside Montgomery.
Faribault went into St. Patrick and downed the Irish 6-3 on May 22 to force them into a 1-2 record to start the season. But the Irish proceeded to win out after the loss to the Lakers and currently stand as the top team in the DRS League.
On Wanamingo's end, the Jacks closed their regular season with a 16-4 overall record and a 13-3 record in Twin Rivers league play, which included an eight game win streak to end the season.
As the No. 3 seed, Wanamingo opens play against No. 6 Hastings, who the Jacks only saw once during the regular season in a 5-3 road victory over the Hawks on May 13. The Hawks hovered around .500 throughout the season while two of the Jacks’ four losses came during the Josh Harrison Memorial Tournament on June 17 and 18.
If Wanamingo defeats Hastings, it’d advance to the semifinals at 4 p.m. Sunday against the winner of No. 2 Red Wing and No. 7 Lake City. The Jacks didn’t see either team during the regular season
The Jacks postseason push begins at 7 p.m. Saturday in Cannon Falls against the No. 6 Hawks.