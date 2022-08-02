Zander Fitzsimmons (Faribault Lakers) PLAYOFFS

Zander Fitzsimmons and the Faribault Lakers open Region 3C play on Saturday against the St. Benedict Saints. (file photo/southernminn.com)

Playoff baseball is here in full force for the area amateur teams, with the Faribault Lakers getting ready to start Region 3C bracket play as the No. 5 seed and the Wanamingo Jacks getting ready for the Region 5C bracket as the No. 3 seed.

Faribault Lakers playoffs.JPG

2022 Region 3C playoff bracket
Wanamingo Jacks.jpg

2022 Region 5C playoff bracket

Reach sports reporter Stephen McDaniel at 507-444-2375. Follow him on Twitter @OPP__Sports. ©Copyright 2022 APG Media of Southern Minnesota. All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments