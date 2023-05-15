...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Minnesota...
Cottonwood River Above Springfield affecting Brown County.
Cottonwood River at New Ulm affecting Brown County.
Minnesota River at Mankato affecting Blue Earth and Nicollet
Counties.
Minnesota River near Jordan affecting Sibley, Scott and Carver
Counties.
Minnesota River at Savage affecting Hennepin, Scott, Carver and
Dakota Counties.
...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Minnesota...
Minnesota River at New Ulm affecting Brown, Blue Earth and
Nicollet Counties.
Minnesota River at Morton affecting Redwood and Renville Counties.
Cannon River at Northfield affecting Rice and Dakota Counties.
Minnesota River at Henderson MN19 affecting Le Sueur, Sibley and
Scott Counties.
Minnesota River at Montevideo affecting Lac qui Parle, Chippewa
and Yellow Medicine Counties.
...The Flood Warning is cancelled for the following rivers in
Minnesota...
Redwood River near Redwood Falls affecting Redwood County.
.Rivers continue to be swollen due to rainfall over the last 5 days,
with continued rises on the mainstem Minnesota and Mississippi. A
few of the quick-reacting rivers have already or are close to
cresting and will steadily begin dropping off over the coming days,
with the Redwood River at Redwood Falls already in Action Stage. Dry
conditions are expected until Wednesday to Thursday this week with a
small event, thus we expect river levels to continue dropping once
the crests occur.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.
Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL TOMORROW AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.
* WHERE...Cannon River at Northfield.
* WHEN...Until tomorrow afternoon.
* IMPACTS...At 897.5 feet, Flood waters reach Carleton College
soccer fields. Babcock Park north of downtown begins to flood.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 930 AM CDT Monday, the stage was 898.0 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 930 AM CDT Monday was 898.0 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
late tomorrow morning and continue falling to 894.0 feet
Saturday morning.
- Flood stage is 897.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
898.1 feet on 10/06/2019.
Faribault’s Joey Grote threw six shutout innings in the Lakers’ home-opening win over Lonsdale. (file photo/southernminn.com)
The Faribault Lakers made their official return to Bell Field on Friday night, and they celebrated by turning a late comeback into a 8-7 victory in 15 innings over the Lonsdale Aces.
The Lakers fell behind early after the visiting Aces scored one run in the top of the first behind bringing in three runs in the top of the fourth and one run in the fifth and six to take a 6-0 lead.
Faribault scored one run in the bottom of the sixth and two runs in the bottom of the seventh to cut the lead down to 6-3 before tying the game in the bottom of the eighth. A scoreless ninth inning turned into five straight scoreless extra innings.
After holding the Aces scoreless in the top of the 15th inning, the Lakers loaded up the bases with a pair of walks and a single from Austin Rendler. A fielder’s choice at home prevented a potential walkoff RBI from Jack Jandro, but the winning run came around after Jordan Nawrocki drew a walkoff, five-pitch walk.
Eight different Lakers recorded a hit with Rendler, Joey Grote, Tucker Alstead, Nick Rost and Jake Petricka all recording two hits each. Nawrocki, Jandro and Xander Fitzsimmons all recorded one hit each.
Rost and Petricka led the team in RBIs with two each, while Nawrocki, Rendler and Matt Lane recorded one RBI each. Lane also recorded a team-high five drawn walks.
On the mound, Grote closed things out by pitched six innings and striking out six batters without giving up a run. Petricka tossed four hitless innings with nine total strikeouts and only one walk allowed, Egan Bonde pitched two innings and struck three batters out, Danny Bomsta pitched two innings and struck out two batters and Tyler Francis pitched one innings and struck out one batter.
The Lakers will hit the road to Shakopee for a 2 p.m. matchup on Sunday, May 21 against the Shakopee Coyotes at Joe Schleper Stadium.