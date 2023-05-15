The Faribault Lakers made their official return to Bell Field on Friday night, and they celebrated by turning a late comeback into a 8-7 victory in 15 innings over the Lonsdale Aces.

Joe Grote (Faribault Lakers) LONSDALE

Faribault’s Joey Grote threw six shutout innings in the Lakers’ home-opening win over Lonsdale. (file photo/southernminn.com)


Reach sports reporter Stephen McDaniel at 507-444-2375. Follow him on Twitter @OPP__Sports. ©Copyright 2022 APG Media of Southern Minnesota. All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments