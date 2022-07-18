For the first time of the 2022 season, the Faribault Lakers townball team dropped back-to-back home games with their 4-3 loss to St. Benedict on Friday and a 11-2 loss to St. Patrick on Sunday.
When the Lakers took to the field Friday night at Bell Field, they were riding a two-game winning streak with wins at Shakopee and at Prior Lake. But a series of errors and limited offense prevented Faribault from notching three wins in a row.
St. Benedict got on the board in the first inning after the Saints recorded a double. With two outs, a grounder was hit to shortstop Joey Grote, who made the throw to first baseman Nate Rost.
But with a setting sun still just above the tall trees in left field, Rost lost the ball in the light and wasn’t able to make a clean catch. What would’ve been an easy third out turned into an error that allowed the St. Benedict runner to pass third and cross home.
The Lakers had their response in the fourth inning with a leadoff single from second baseman Danny Pierce, who advanced to second on a passed ball and tagged up to third on a Matt Lane pop fly to right field.
Rost drove Pierce in by grounding the ball past the third baseman and beating the shortstop’s throw to first for an RBI single.
Right fielder Ryan Archambault led the fifth inning off with a walk and center fielder Blake Langerud joined him on base with a single over the shortstop.
Pierce placed the ball near the right-center gap, which scored Archambault to give the Lakers a 2-1 lead. Langerud rounded third and attempted to give Faribault a 3-1 lead, but the throw to the play was in time for the third out.
The Saint tied it back up, then took the lead in the seventh inning with a pair of RBI hits. Following a single and a hit-by-pitch, St. Benedict tied with with an RBI single. The Lakers attempted to turn a double play on a grounder, but the throw to first was just off enough to allow the runner on and score the second run of the inning.
Archambault responded in the bottom of the inning with a leadoff single and was replaced on the base path with pinch runner Hunter Nelson.
Catcher Dylan Valentyn got one base with a bunt and advanced Nelson to second. Third baseman Zander Fitzsimmons grounded into a double play, but advanced Nelson to third. Langerud came through with a two-out RBI-single to tie the game.
Miscues hurt the Lakers again as St. Benedict led off the top of the ninth with a grounder to Fitzsimmons, who moved over to shortstop from third. The ball bounced around in his glove and couldn’t make the throw in time.
A passed ball at the plate allowed the runner to take second and opened the door for a go-ahead RBI single with the throw home being just off enough for Valentyn to not be able to make the tag.
Faribault had another chance to tie it up thanks to a leadoff double by Jack Jandro. Nelson laid down a bunt and took the first and only out to advance Jandro to third base.
But the Lakers couldn’t capitalize on a Nick Rost pinch-hit or a Fitzsimmons at-bat to drive Jandro in and were ultimately outlasted by the Saints in nine innings.
Just a few days later, the offense struggled against the visiting St. Patrick Irish on Sunday after only recording two total runs.
Faribault split its regular season series against the Irish with the recent home loss and a May 22 road win, but will get another crack at the Saints on July 23 when it goes on the road to St. Benedict.
For now, the Lakers will have their eyes set on bouncing back with pair of home games that starts with the Webster Sox at 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday and against the Janesville Jays at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday.