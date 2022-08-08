The Faribault Lakers are inching closer and closer to earning a state qualifying spot through the Region 3C playoff bracket thanks to winning effort on the road to defeat the St. Benedict Saints 13-11 on Sunday.
The No. 5 seeded Lakers were originally supposed to play multiple games over the weekend, but mother nature’s interference pushed their matchup against the No. 4 seeded Saints from Saturday to Sunday, which is when they would’ve matched up against No. 1 St. Patrick.
Despite the weather delay, Faribault was still able to go on the road and pick up a big victory over hosting St. Benedict and now move within one game of heading back to the Class C state tournament.
Through scoring updates from the Saints, the Lakers faced a tough battle in St. Benedict township, which includes leading 2-1 after the first inning before falling behind 6-2 one inning later.
Faribault posted three more runs to bring it within one run, but were stuck trying to find the run it needed to tie things up. Instead of just tying the game, the Lakers took a 10-6 lead after they scored five runs in the sixth inning.
St. Benedict tied it back up at 10-10 before tying it at 11-11 after the Lakers scored one in the seventh and the Saints scored one in the eighth. This led to a two-run ninth inning for Faribault and the Lakers were able to close out the bottom of the inning to move on to the next round.
At the time of publication, Faribault is set to square off against the top-seeded St. Patrick Irish at St. Patrick on Monday night. The Lakers were responsible for one of the Irish’s two losses during the regular season, which happened in St. Patrick.
The winner between Faribault and St. Patrick would secure a spot in the Class C state tournament and would face off against Montgomery for the No. 1 seed going into state. The loser of that game would earn the No. 2 seed going into state.
The loser between Faribault and St. Patrick would drop into the loser’s bracket, but still have a shot at the state tournament. The loser would host Webster on Wednesday and the winner of that loser bracket matchup with the Sox would secure at least a No. 4 seed going into state.