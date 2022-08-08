Faribault Lakers Region 3C

The Faribault Lakers defeated St. Benedict in the opening round of the Region 3C playoffs. (file photo/southernminn.com)

The Faribault Lakers are inching closer and closer to earning a state qualifying spot through the Region 3C playoff bracket thanks to winning effort on the road to defeat the St. Benedict Saints 13-11 on Sunday.

