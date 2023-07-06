Jake Petricka

Jake Petricka came in relief and threw four shutout innings for the win against Veseli. (Chris Reineke/southernminn.com)

The Faribault Lakers (12-7) continued their torrid streak, taking the lead for good in the bottom of the eighth inning to win their fifth game in a row and their seventh out of the last eight.

Dylan Valentyn

Dylan Valentyn went 1-3, scoring one run in the 6-5 comeback win for Faribault. (Chris Reineke/southernminn.com)


Matt Lane

Matt Lane singled to score the tying run in the Faribault Lakers' win over the Veseli Warriors. (Chris Reineke/southernminn.com)
Nate Rost

It was all smiles and high fives after Nate Rost scored what would become the winning run for the Lakers. (Chris Reineke/southernminn.com)
  

Chris Reineke is a freelance writer. Reach the editor at editor@apgsomn.com.

