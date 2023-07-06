It was all smiles and high fives after Nate Rost scored what would become the winning run for the Lakers. (Chris Reineke/southernminn.com)
Jake Petricka came in relief and threw four shutout innings for the win against Veseli. (Chris Reineke/southernminn.com)
Matt Lane singled to score the tying run in the Faribault Lakers' win over the Veseli Warriors. (Chris Reineke/southernminn.com)
Dylan Valentyn went 1-3, scoring one run in the 6-5 comeback win for Faribault. (Chris Reineke/southernminn.com)
The Faribault Lakers (12-7) continued their torrid streak, taking the lead for good in the bottom of the eighth inning to win their fifth game in a row and their seventh out of the last eight.
Javascript is required for you to be able to read premium content. Please enable it in your browser settings.
Chris Reineke is a freelance writer. Reach the editor at editor@apgsomn.com.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Delivered Tuesday through Saturday mornings.
Delivered Wednesday and Saturday.
Delivered Tuesday morning.
Delivered Tuesday through Saturday mornings.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the email address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction.
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your gift purchase was successful!
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.