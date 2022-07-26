The Faribault Lakers were slated for a pair of Dakota, Rice, Scott (DRS) League games over the weekend, but the Saturday rematch between the Lakers and the St. Benedict Saints was moved to Monday in St. Patrick.
After back-to-back road games against Webster on Sunday and St. Benedict on Monday, Faribault now stands at No. 5 in the current DRS League standings with its newly acquired tiebreaker over the Saints.
Sunday’s rematch in Webster didn’t go as the Lakers had hoped after facing an 8-0 loss to the current No. 8 DRS ranked Webster Sox.
But the important game for Faribault was the originally-scheduled Saturday matchup with the Saints that was played Monday in St. Benedict.
When the Lakers fell 4-3 to the Saints at Bell Field on July 15, St. Benedict held the head-to-head tiebreaker over Faribault and stood in front of it at No. 5 in the league standings with the Lakers placed in sixth.
The only way to get the tiebreaker back in Faribault’s favor was going on the road, picking up a win over the Saints and splitting the head-to-head. A win and a split series meant the tiebreaker would be decided by total runs scored between the teams.
St. Benedict was ahead 4-3 with a victory in the initial meeting in Faribault, but the Lakers bounced back Monday night, earned a win to split the series and outscored the Saints 8-3 to sway the fifth place tiebreaker into their favor.
Faribault and St. Benedict currently holds 11-10 records, but the series run total comes out to 11-7 in favor of the Lakers.
Finishing the regular season as one of the top five teams in the league results in the teams earning a bye from the league playoffs. St. Patrick already clinched the No. 1 seed with a 19-2 record –which one of the two losses came from Faribault in St. Patrick– and the Montgomery Mallards and the Union Hill Bulldogs have claimed top five spots.
Wednesday marks the regular season finale and the Lakers are slated to face off against the league's No. 4 ranked, 12-9 New Prague Orioles in New Prague.
New Prague recorded an 11-8 victory over Faribault at Bell Field back on June 5, but the Lakers have another opportunity to grab the tiebreaker and potentially move up to a top four finish.
A road win over the Orioles would split the head-to-head series, but if the Lakers win by two or less runs, New Prague would still hold the tiebreaker with the run differential. If the Lakers win by more than three runs –like it did against St. Benedict– it’d hold the tiebreaker with the run differential.
A Faribault win by three runs would tie the run differential up and move the tiebreaker to Zimanske Points. The DRS League explains it as, “beating a team gives the winning team points equal to the number of wins the losing team has at the end of the season.”
If the Zimanske Points don’t settle the tiebreaker with a three-run win by the Lakers, a coin flip will determine who gets the higher seed.
The Lakers and the Orioles are set to clash at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday night at New Prague Memorial Field in New Prague.