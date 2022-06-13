...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 8 PM CDT TUESDAY...
* WHAT...Heat index values up to 103 expected.
* WHERE...Portions of northwest and west central Wisconsin and
central, east central, south central and southeast Minnesota.
* WHEN...From 11 AM to 8 PM CDT Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
After watching a four-run lead evaporate heading to the ninth inning versus the Lonsdale Aces, the Lakers needed an answer in the DRS baseball showdown.
Punching back with a three-spot in the top of the ninth, the Lakers surged ahead and held on, handing the Aces the 8-5 loss on Sunday afternoon at Lonsdale’s Trenda Memorial Park.
Two runs in the first inning followed by another run in the second pushed Faribault to an early 3-0 advantage.
Egan Bonde kept that lead intact for the Lakers, with the starter tossing four shutout innings to begin the ball game.
Faribault’s offense kept the pressure on in the top of the fifth, as Matt Lane went deep for the two-run homer to stretch the lead to 5-0. The Aces fought back with a run off of Bonde in their turn at the plate, but the starter kept the game at that margin to end his day on the mound.
A quiet sixth and seventh inning moved the contest to the eighth with the Lakers still leading 5-1.
Tyler Francis, who took over for Bonde, had tossed two shutout innings to preserve the four-run lead for Faribault. Nearly making it three shutout innings, an error extended the frame in the bottom of the eighth for Lonsdale.
Francis allowed the next Ace to single to make it a 5-2 ball game, bringing the tying run to the plate, ending his day on the mound.
Now with Lane pitching, the hurler on his first pitch of the afternoon was greeted with a game-tying three-run blast. Lane rebounded for the last out but the damage had been done as the teams headed to the ninth tied.
Faribault answered right back.
Capping the ninth inning with a RBI-double by Dylan Valentyn, the Lakers immediately retook the lead, scoring three runs of their own. Lane closed the game down with a perfect bottom of the ninth to seal the Lakers dramatic victory.
Lane earned the win on the mound and led at the plate with his three hit, three RBI day for Faribault. Valentyn added two hits and two RBIs while Joey Grote knocked in two runs as well.
The victory was the second of the season over the Aces for the Lakers. Faribault defeated Lonsdale, 10-8 on June 3 at Bell Field.
Moving to 5-5 on the season with the win, the Lakers returned to action on Wednesday night, hosting the Elko Express.
First pitch is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. at Bell Park.
Reach Regional Editor Michael Pappas @ 507-333-1106.