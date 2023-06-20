Danny Bomsta

Danny Bomsta threw six shutout innings in the 10-0 win over Rochester. (Chris Reineke/southernminn.com)

Faribault Lakers (7-6 regular season) defeated Rochester 10-0, as Danny Bomsta was a bulldog on the mound for the Lakers, shutting out Rochester for six innings and allowing only two hits. Zach Vanthomme came on to close out the game, as the Lakers won on the 10-run mercy rule in seven innings.


Austin Rendler

Austin Rendler singles in the Lakers’ first run en route to a nine-run rally in the sixth. (Chris Reineke/southernminn.com)
Jordan Nawrocki

Catcher Jordan Nawrocki went 1-2 with one run scored and 1 RBI for Faribault against Rochester. (Chris Reineke/southernminn.com)
  

