The Faribault Lakers were eager for a win, having dropped their last three contests, heading into Wednesday night’s road game against the Cannon Falls Bears.
A big second inning made that skid an afterthought for Faribault, as the Lakers snagged the 15-5 eight-inning triumph over Cannon Falls in the non-league game.
After going scoreless in the top of the first inning, the Lakers hoped to get a bounce back performance from on the mound after the previous stretch of defeats.
Faribault, outscored 26-8 in the three defeats prior to the contest against the Bears, turned to pitcher Egan Bonde to right the ship on the mound.
The first appearance toeing the rubber for Bonde didn’t go as hoped as Cannon Falls scraped a run across the board to take the 1-0 lead.
Trailing early, the Lakers looked for an answer in the top of the second. Faribault got the response it was looking for and then some, exploding for nine runs to take over the ball game. The nine-spot eclipsed the last 27 innings of offense by the Lakers as they totaled eight runs over the stretch.
Six hits and four walks had been tallied by Faribault to end the Cannon Falls starter Luke Sjoquist's day after he finally recorded the last out of the inning.
Bonde settled in following being staked to the big lead. The Faribault pitcher bounced back with two straight shutout innings to keep the lead at eight runs. By the time Bonde allowed another run in the bottom of the fourth, the Lakers added a pair, holding the 11-2 lead after the frame.
A shutout fifth inning ended Bonde’s day with five completed innings, only one run earned on seven strikeouts. Zach Van Thomme took over on the mound for Bonde to start the sixth.
The Bears did scrape across runs in the sixth and seventh, cutting the lead to 14-5 but a run in the top of the eighth, followed by a Van Thomme shutout bottom of inning gave the Lakers the win an inning early via mercy rule.
Offense was not in short supply for Faribault in the victory. Jack Jandro led the powerful performance with his four hits, three RBIs and three runs scored for the left fielder. Joey Grote added three hits of his own, going along with three knocked in, a part of the 15 hit day for the Lakers.
Bonde picked up the winning decision while Van Thomme ended the game with three innings and three runs allowed.
Snapping the three-game losing streak, the Lakers moved back within two games of .500, sitting at 6-8 on the year.
Faribault returned to the field on Friday at Bell Field with the Shakopee Coyotes coming to town.