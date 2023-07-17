The Faribault Lakers played a pair of road games over the weekend and came away with a split, including a 12-2 loss to Webster Saturday and a 5-3 win over Union Hill Sunday.


  

Reach sports reporter Stephen McDaniel at 507-444-2375. Follow him on Twitter @OPP__Sports. ©Copyright 2022 APG Media of Southern Minnesota. All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments