A few years ago Faribault boy’s tennis coach Jeff Anderson had a team of nine players. It was modest, but there are challenges working with a relatively small pool of players.
Now, standing on a windy tennis court outside of the high school, Anderson is taking down names as players shuffle in, introducing themselves on the first day of practice. Some faces are familiar like captains Carsen Kramer and Brandon Petricka, others are here for the very first time.
And the numbers, nearing the low to mid 20s, are greater than ever before, which is better for everyone within a varsity and JV program that has players from beginners to experienced veterans within the fold.
“Right now, the nice thing is you can have these a couple players that are on that upper level that challenge each other,” Anderson said. “The tough situations where you have one that’s up there and then you have kind of a little bit of a drop off. Yeah, that person kind of gets stranded … so, we try to blend as best we can. Everybody needs practice regardless of what level they’re at.”
While a few players are still getting used to their rackets, Kramer and Petricka are getting in a hearty volley to open up practice. Forehands, backhands, overhand serves and a few laughs in between. It’s important to keep spirits high, tennis season is a long grind and nothing helps you work through a tiebreak like a good mental approach.
So take it seriously? Yes. But also don’t forget to have fun along the way.
“Last year was really a year that we really improved,” Kramer said. “So I think we can implement a lot that we learned last year, this year.”
The key for Faribault in a second-straight year of growth is making sure everyone feels like they’re part of something bigger than themselves. That starts with the Falcons’ season-opener at Mankato East on April 11 after the original Thursday home-opener against Waseca got postponed to April 27.
“I think we’re a tight team and we know each other pretty well,” Petricka added. “So I think it’ll be a really good team bond.”
The captain’s advice is simple, and translatable to life in a lot of ways. Keep fighting.
“I think just trying to play your best,” Kramer added. “Try to go for every single ball on the court ever. Never give up.”
