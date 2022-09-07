A thought popped into Kenyon-Wanamingo coach Tracy Erlandson’s head.
It felt like her Knights had been on the same ride before.
Last season, K-W dropped the first set of a 23-25, 25-20, 25-15, 25-10 victory at Randolph. This season on home court, the Knights once again dropped the first set to the Rockets, who were coming off a season-opening sweep at Triton and a three-win campaign in 2021.
It was nearly an identical first-set score on Tuesday, 26-24. Randolph (0-2, 0-2 Gopher Conference) led nearly the entire set, and by as much as five as late as a 20-15 score. K-W (2-0, 2-0 Gopher) rallied to tie it at 24 to force extra points, only to fall just shy of the comeback.
The same wake-up call occurred as in 2021. A first-set loss did the trick to light a fire under the Knights. They surged to take the next three sets by scores of 25-8, 25-14 and 25-15.
“I think they came out with a lot of energy,” junior middle hitter Nora Rechtzigel said. “We were just kind of intimidated. We came back with more energy and realized what we could do.”
K-W (2-0, 2-0 Gopher Conference), which remained at No. 6 in the Sept. 4 Class A state coaches poll, fired off to a 9-4 start to the second set.
“We needed to get over our nerves and let it go,” sophomore setter Carmen Nerison said.
Randolph listed four players at 5-foot-10 or taller, and was able to match K-W’s height at the net.
With K-W up 12-7, the game hit its second stoppage of the night regarding substitution infractions by Randolph. The first was short, but the second lasted more than five minutes while officials and Randolph coaches calmly discussed the infraction.
The Knights gladly took the point awarded to them, but the lively environment fueled by two hearty student sections was beginning to get restless after a lull in the action.
“Volleyball is a game of momentum,” Erlandson said.
She didn’t want her players getting stagnant after responding well to Randolph’s initial challenge.
K-W didn’t let the break become a bother.
Nerison had ample time to scheme up a plan to attack Randolph at the service line. She stayed there until game point, helping her team rattle off 11 straight points.
Nerison finished with a match-high five service aces.
“We kept talking through it,” Nerison said of the team’s high communication level throughout the match and in timeouts.
Nerison said she made it a point to lock in and focus on the task at hand, and not let a noisy gym distract her.
She was also at the line for the Knights’ 3-0 start to the third set.
Erlandson credited a number of players for contributing to the victory. Senior middle hitter Grace Nystuen is getting her feet wet on varsity and chipped in four kills and led the team with four block aces.
Junior libero Rachel Ryan was all over the floor leading with 13 digs.
Along with aces, Nerison led with 22 set assists.
The offensive love was shared with senior outside hitter Tessa Erlandson and Rechtzigel leading with 10 kills.
Junior Josie Flom also jumped from four kills in the season opener to seven on Tuesday.
K-W returns to the court 7:15 p.m. Sept. 13 at defending conference champion and Class 1A No. 3 Bethlehem Academy. The Cardinals own a 1-2 record leading into their matchup Thursday at Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton. BA has played perhaps the toughest schedule of any team in the state through three games.
It suffered a 3-1 loss to 3A No. 3 Stewartville, won 3-2 win vs. 2021 4A third-place finisher Eden Prairie and a 3-0 loss at defending state champion and 1A No. 1 Mayer Lutheran.
K-W STATS VS. RANDOLPH
Kills: Tessa Erlandson 10, Norah Rechtzigel 10, Josie Flom 7, Josi Quam 5, Grace Nystuen 4, Vanessa Schmidt 2, Carmen Nerison 1, Rachel Ryan 1
Service aces: Nerison 5, Erlandson 2, Emma Paulson 1, Quam 1, Rechtzigel 1
Block aces: Nystuen 4, Erlandson 3, Schmidt 2, Flom 1, Rechtzigel 1
Set assists: Nerison 22, Paulson 11, Ryan 1
Digs: Ryan 13, Erlandson 10, Nerison 5, Paulson 4, Flom 3, Quam 3, Rechtzigel 1, Schmidt 1