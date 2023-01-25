Bethlehem Academy's Hudson Dillon (3) finished as the game-leading scorer with 29 points during Tuesday night's clash between the Cardinals and the Kenyon-Wanamingo Knights. (File photo/southernminn.com)
There were no shortage of points when the Bethlehem Academy boys basketball team returned home Tuesday to host the Kenyon-Wanamingo Knights. The teams combined for 170 total points, but it was the Knights that prevailed 92-78.
Kenyon-Wanamingo was hot shooting the ball as the Knights shot 62% from the floor and 47% from three as compared to the Cardinals, who shot 46% from the field and 31% from three. The Knights went up 46-26 at halftime before the Cardinals outscored them 52-46 in the second half.
According to Bethlehem Academy head coach Ed Friesen, the Cardinals trailed 80-51 nearly halfway through the second half before going on a big run to cut Kenyon-Wanamingo's lead down to 81-67 with just under three minutes left and even manged to make it an 11-point game at 84-73.
"Kenyon-Wanamingo got off to a great start tonight," Friesen said. "We were slow in getting back on defense, matching up, contesting shots. On the offensive end, we need to get back to having multiple people hitting their jump shots. We need to better see our options for screening, cutting and passing to get a more team-oriented offense."
The Knights saw five different players finish in double-digit scoring with Zachary Mason leading the way with 19 points. Alexander Lee had 17 points, Jase Graves had 15 points off the bench, Anjuan Higginbottom had 13 points and Colton Steberg had 10 points.
Lorenzo Stucci added eight points, Cal Luebke added six points and Logan Carroll and Joseph Mills added two points each.
Hudson Dillon led the Cardinals as the game's leading scorer with 29 points and was followed up by Trey Gaytan's 19 points and Charlie King's 13 points. Zach Donkers added nine points and Aaron Huerta added eight points. Dillon and King both finished with double-double behind Dillon's 13 rebounds and King's 12 rebounds.