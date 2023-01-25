Hudson Dillon BA Boys Basketball

Bethlehem Academy's Hudson Dillon (3) finished as the game-leading scorer with 29 points during Tuesday night's clash between the Cardinals and the Kenyon-Wanamingo Knights. (File photo/southernminn.com)

There were no shortage of points when the Bethlehem Academy boys basketball team returned home Tuesday to host the Kenyon-Wanamingo Knights. The teams combined for 170 total points, but it was the Knights that prevailed 92-78.


