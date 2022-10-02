The Kenyon-Wanamingo volleyball team recorded another high tournament finish with a successful Saturday at Tri-City United.
In best-of-two matches in pool play, The Knights (14-4) swept Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial (17-6) by scores of 25-13 and 25-16 and the only Class A squad they faced Saturday, Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton (5-14) 25-18, 25-22. The rest were from Class 2A.
Ties after two sets were broken by aggregate score, which allowed K-W to earn the win against Tri-City United (8-10) 23-25, 25-13.
After beating Gopher Conference rival JWP in pool play, the Knights faced another Gopher foe, New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva (16-3) in the semifinals.
Bracket play was best-of-three sets. K-W beat NRHEG 25-14, 23-25, 15-10 to advance to the championship. Those two teams meet again Oct. 10 in New Richland.
Glencoe-Silver Lake (13-5) halted K-W's seven-match win streak with a 25-23, 25-21 score. The Panthers dropped just two sets in the tournament.
After the TCU tournament, K-W (7-1 Gopher) is at Medford (6-7, 3-3 Gopher) Oct. 4 and hosts Goodhue (11-7, 2-3 Gopher) 7:15 p.m. Oct. 6.
K-W HOLDS STEADY IN STATE POLL
There was no movement in the Oct. 2 Minnesota Volleyball Coaches Association Class A top 10 poll from the previous week. K-W remained at No. 6 while conference and Section 1 rival, Bethlehem Academy, stuck at No. 4. Section 1 is also represented by No. 5 Mabel-Canton.
The entire poll, with total ranking points in parentheses, is as follows: 1. Russell-Tyler-Ruthton (224), 2. Mayer Lutheran (209), 3. Minneota (197), 4. Bethlehem Academy (178), 5. Mabel-Canton (161), 6. Kenyon-Wanamingo (128), 7. Badger-Greenbush/Middle River (121), 8. MACCRAY (114), 9. Spring Grove (71), 10. BOLD (52), 11. Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa (38), 12. Heron Lake-Okabena/Fulda (19), 13. Canby (17), 14. Tracy-Milroy-Balaton (15), 15. Henning (13), 16. Ely (12), 17. Fillmore Central (1)
BUCKING THE BUCS
Facing an 0-2 set deficit, Kenyon-Wanamingo battled back to win 16-25, 23-25, 26-24, 25-21, 16-14 in a Sept. 29 thriller at Waterville-Elysian-Morristown (9-9, 5-1 Gopher).
Senior Tessa Erlandson recorded season highs in kills (26) and digs (17) to lead in both categories. Junior Rachel Ryan co-led with 17 digs. Junior Norah Rechtzigel's 10 block aces were more than the rest of the Knights combined (nine). Sophomore Carmen Nerison posted 32 of the team's 49 set assists.
The win was key for the conference race as it handed WEM its first loss in the Gopher and gives K-W the tiebreaker for second place behind unbeaten Bethlehem Academy. BA has the tiebreaker over K-W with a 3-2 win Sept. 13 in Faribault.
STATS
Sept. 29 at WEM
Kills: Tessa Erlandson 26; Josi Quam 9; Grace Nystuen, Norah Rechtzigel 6; Josie Flom 2; Rachel Ryan 1 … Ace serves: Erlandson, Carmen Nerison, Emma Paulson 1 … Block aces: Rechtzigel 10; Erlandson 4; Quam 2; Flom, Nystuen, Vanessa Schmidt 1 … Set assists: Nerison 32; Paulson 11; Ryan 3; Quam 2; Flom 1 … Digs: Erlandson, Ryan 17; Nerison, Quam 11; Rechtzigel 6; Flom, Schmidt 3; Paulson 2
Oct. 1 vs. Tri-City United (TCU tournament)
Kills: Erlandson 10; Rechtzigel 5; Flom 4; Nerison, Quam 2; Nystuen 1 … Ace serves: Quam, Rechtzigel 1 … Block aces: Rechtzigel 1 … Set assists: Nerison 13; Quam 2; Erlandson, Paulson, Ryan 1 … Digs: Quam 13; Ryan 12; Erlandson 10; Nerison 9; Rechtzigel 4; Flom, Paulson 3
Oct. vs. 1 vs. Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton (TCU tournament)
Kills: Erlandson 8; Quam 6; Nystuen, Rechtzigel 2; Flom 1 … Ace serves: Erlandson, Paulson, Quam, Ryan 1 … Block aces: Nystuen, Schmidt 3; Erlandson 1 … Set assists: Nerison 12; Paulson 6; Schmidt 1 … Digs: Erlandson 12; Ryan 11; Quam 5; Paulson 5; Schmidt 3; Flom, Rechtzigel 2
Oct. 1 vs. Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial (TCU tournament)
Kills: Erlandson 12; Quam 6; Flom, Nystuen 4; Rechtzigel 2; Ace serves: Quam 1 … Block aces: Nystuen 3; Erlandson, Flom, Schmidt 1 … Set assists: Nerison 16; Paulson 9 … Digs: Erlandson, Quam 12; Ryan 8; Nerison 6; Paulson 5; Rechtzigel 3; Flom, Nystuen 2
Oct. 1 vs. New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva (TCU tournament)
Kills: Erlandson 11; Quam 9; Rechtzigel 8; Nerison 3; Flom 2 … Ace serves: Rechtzigel 3; Nerison, Paulson, Quam 2; Ryan 1 … Block aces: Rechtzigel 2; Erlandson 1 … Set assists: Nerison 16; Paulson 8; Ryan 3; Quam 2; Erlandson, Nystuen 1 … Digs: Ryan 21; Quam 20; Erlandson 15; Paulson 8; Nerison 7; Schmidt 5; Flom, Rechtzigel 3
Oct. 1 vs. Glencoe-Silver Lake (TCU tournament)
Kills: Quam 9; Rechtzigel 8; Erlandson 7; Flom 3; Nystuen 1 … Ace serves: Quam 1 … Block aces: Nystuen 2; Flom, Rechtzigel, Schmidt 1 … Set assists: Nerison 16; Paulson 10; Nystuen, Ryan 1 … Digs: Erlandson 18; Ryan 14; Quam 8; Paulson 6; Flom 3; Nerison 2; Rechtzigel 1