Three wins in three tries this season. Four wins in a row and nine out of the last 10 dating back to 2021.
That’s how Kenyon-Wanamingo (3-1, 3-1 Gopher Conference) has defended home court in recent memory. The Knights downed Blooming Prairie (4-6, 1-2 Gopher) by scores of 25-12, 22-25, 25-19, 25-21 Sept. 15 in Kenyon.
The Awesome Blossoms are one of two teams to win a set at The Castle in 2022, but none have pushed the Knights to five sets in Kenyon.
Blooming Prairie used some cunning and guile on offense to maneuver the ball over the net and past the K-W defense at times
The Knights stuck to their more attacking game plan.
“I think the key thing was we kept hitting the ball hard,” K-W senior Tessa Erlandson said. “We had confidence, we kept hitting the ball.”
Erlandson had nearly half of the Knights’ 52 kills, finishing with a match high 23. She praised the night of Josi Quam, who came closest to a double-double of nine kills and seven digs.
“She mixed it up a bit,” K-W coach Tracy Erlandson said of Tessa’s 23 kills, “the setters did a nice job of feeding her. I think Josie Flom did a really nice job today, too.”
Carmen Nerison led with 25 set assists followed by 15 for Emma Paulson. Flom added four kills and showed range with some coming from the back line.
It appeared K-W, ranked No. 7 in the Sept. 11 Class A state coaches poll, was going to roll to a sweep after a commanding first-set win.
Blooming Prairie is an improved bunch from the 2-8 team in 2020 and 6-19 in 2021. The Awesome Blossoms showed their mettle when they called timeout trailing 21-15 and ending the set on a 10-2 run.
“They were being crafty with little tips,” Rachel Ryan said of Blooming Prairie’s attack. “We weren’t ready for it, but we managed it.”
This was K-W’s first time this season playing two matches in a week. The first on Tuesday was a five-set see-saw of a defeat at Class A No. 3 Bethlehem Academy.
Players said they welcome the ramp up in competition, both in quantity and quality. It begins with a four-match week culminating in the Class A Showcase at Midwest Volleyball Warehouse Sept. 23-24 in Burnsville. Opponents for the Showcase will be determined by Sept. 21.
“We’ve had a long week. It was a good thing for us, but that’s exhausting,” Tracy Erlandson said And not winning it. To be honest, we have to keep playing at our level. Sometimes our momentum will go down a bit, but we have to keep ourselves up.”
K-W got back up in the third set to lead nearly wire to wire. In the fourth, Blooming Prairie battled to a 16-15 lead before a 6-1 K-W run prompted a timeout that failed to quell the Knights’ momentum.
“All in all, the bench is amazing for us,” Tracy Erlandson said “They keep these girls going all the time. Some girls have off nights, but we do a good job of trying to get them to go. I love my team. I’d take my team any day, any time. They know that in order for us to be successful, we have to have each other. If someone is down one night, someone else is on.”