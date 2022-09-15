K-W volleyball huddle

Kenyon-Wanamingo celebrated a won point during the first set of a Sept. 15 home win against Blooming Prairie. (Mike Randleman/Kenyon Leader)

Three wins in three tries this season. Four wins in a row and nine out of the last 10 dating back to 2021.

Norah Rechtzigel, Josie Flom, Tessa Erlandson

K-W's No. 8 Norah Rechtzigel led the team with four ace serves, No. 6 Josie Flom had four kills and four digs and No. 3 Tessa Erlandson led the team with 23 kills Sept. 15 vs. Blooming Prairie. (Mike Randleman/Kenyon Leader)

