The Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton and Waterville-Elysian-Morristown boys and girls basketball teams faced off against each other on Tuesday night. The WEM girls hosted and defeated JWP 56-44, while the JWP boys hosted and defeated WEM 72-60.
Boys: JWP 72, WEM 60
The first half of play in Janesville was kept close with the Bulldogs and the Buccaneers, as JWP held a one-point, 36-35 lead over WEM at half time. The Bulldogs managed pull ahead in the second half and outscored the Bucs 26-25 for the victory.
Memphis James led JWP to the win behind his game-high 26 points, which included four 3-pointers. Daulton Bauer with 14 points and Cole Schlueter with 12 points also joined James in double digit scoring. Ryan Kronbach added eight points, Landon Johnson and Austin Quast added four points each and Caleb Quast and Ethan Born added two points each.
Talen Taylor led WEM in scoring with 20 points and was followed up by Gavin Brown with 14 points and Jasper Morris with 12 points. Preston Grams added seven points, Charles Slayton added five points and Gabe Androli added two points.
Girls: WEM 56, JWP 44
Meanwhile, the WEM girls picked up their seventh win of the season and improved to 3-1 in Gopher Conference play while dropping JWP to 5-6 overall and 1-3 in conference with their 56-44 home victory.
Claire Bohlen led the Bucs behind her team-high 16 point night with Addyson Taylor following her up with 12 points. Ashlyn Pelant added seven points, Alayna Atherton added six points, Tatum Richards added five points, Emma Woratschka and Kylie LaFrance added three points each and Jordan Green added two points in the win.
Presley James led the Bulldogs with her 16 points and was followed by Alexis Dahlberg with nine points, Katie Olson with eight points, Lilly Strauss with four points, Faith Olson with three points and Nevaeh Weimert and Alison Olson with two points each.