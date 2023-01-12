The Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton and Waterville-Elysian-Morristown boys and girls basketball teams faced off against each other on Tuesday night. The WEM girls hosted and defeated JWP 56-44, while the JWP boys hosted and defeated WEM 72-60.


