Sr. Kick-L-R: Avery Bronk, Payton Miller, Lydia Huelsnitz, Zara Gibson, Ella Mullenmeister, Madalyn Miller, Annie Furenstenberg, Bre Masso, Abigail Balzotti.
Wee Hip Hop-L-R: Jocelyn Poggi, Cadence Potter, Gracyn Miller, Alaina Boese, Dakota Poggi.
Middle Hip Hop-Back L-R: Evelynne Ashleson, Taycie Schwartz, Julia Haag, Mya Stangler, Ella Mullenmeister, Evelyn Miller, Lydia Huelsnitz, Zara Gibson, Front: Madalyn Miller.
Sr. Pom L-R: Ella Mullenmeister, Zara Gibson, Bre Masso, Lydia Huelsnitz, Madalyn Miller. (Photos courtesy of Karen Powers)
Middle Lyrical Back L-R: Isabelle Bauer, Amelia Ellis, Abigail Balzotti, Mya Stangler, Kaeleigh Balzotti. Front L-R: Peyton James, Payton Miller, Evelyn Miller, Adelaide Splett.
Wee Lyrical L-R: Lillian Rients, Nealyn Moret, Zoeyjane Crews. (Photo courtesy of Karen Powers)
Sr. Jazz Front-Back: Payton Miller, Avery Bronk, Isabelle Bauer, Lydia Huelsnitz, Annie Furenstenberg, Abigail Balzotti, Zara Gibson, Madalyn Miller.
Wee Jazz L-R: Alaina Boese, Dakota Poggi, Lillian Rients, Jocelyn Poggi, Halle Spinler, Nealyn Moret, Daisy Gibson, Allison Ahlman, Zoeyjane Crews.
Wee Kick L-R: Alaina Boese, Jocelyn Poggi, Lillian Rients, Nealyn Moret, Daisy Gibson.
Mini Kick L-R: Meadow Peterson, Taycie Schwartz, Evelyn Miller, Isabel Montgomery, Alivia Schuft. (Photo courtesy of Karen Powers)
Mini Jazz L-R: Laney Paulson, Alivia Schuft, Julia Haag, Lexie Hanson.
Waterville Area Just For Kix had 11 total teams compete at the Bloomington Together We Dance Competition and earned plenty of high finishes.
Mini Kix Combo (fourth-sixth graders) — Kick — High Gold
Wee Kix Combo (second-third graders) — Kick — High Gold — third
Mini Kix Combo (fourth-sixth graders) — Jazz — High Gold
Wee Kix Combo (second-third graders) — Jazz — High Gold — second
Wee Lyrical (K-third graders) — High Gold — second
Middle Lyrical (fourth-12th graders) — High Gold
Sr. Pom (seventh-12th graders) — High Gold — second
Wee Hip Hop (K-third graders) — High Gold — second
Middle Hip Hop (fourth-12th graders) — Platinum — second
Sr. Kix Combo (sixth-12th graders) — Kick — High Gold
Sr. Kix Combo (sixth-12th graders) — Jazz — High Gold
