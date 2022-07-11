Coming off a road victory over Austin, the Wanamingo Jacks extended their three-game win streak up to five games over the weekend following a pair of wins over the Dodge County Diamondbacks and the PEM Bucks.
The Jacks kicked things off Saturday afternoon with the Diamondbacks strolling into town. Thanks to a strong arm in pitcher Sam Roosen, Wanamingo walked away with a 4-0 shutout to start the weekend.
Wanamingo scored one in the bottom of the second, two in the bottom of the third and one in the bottom of the sixth inning to take the 4-0 lead. Owen Hike had one hit and one RBI, Alex Roosen had two hits and Rhett Evans, Eric Swiggum, Aaron Bauer and Jacob Glarner all had one hit each.
Sam Roosen nearly walked away with a no hitter on top of a shutout, but surrendered only on hit after pitching all nine innings, striking out 13 total batters and not allowing a single walk or run.
This marked the Jacks second win over Dodge County after they went on the road to pick up a 15-2 win earlier on in the season.
Nearly 24 hours later, Wanamingo returned to the diamond to host the PEM Bucks, who were looking to avenge the 10-0 shutout the Jacks handed to them back on June 10 in Plainview.
The Bucks had a little more luck than Dodge County getting runners to cross the plate with two runs being scored, but another four-run game for the Jacks was more than enough to secure their fifth straight victory.
Wanamingo goes on the road for the last time on Wednesday when it heads to Pine Island in a rematch against the Pine Island Pioneers before hosting Austin on Saturday and Rochester on Sunday to close out the regular season.