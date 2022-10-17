The Faribault girls tennis team participated in the Section 1AA individual tournament Saturday in Rochester, with one win among the players as they wrapped up the season.
Faribault played at the Rochester Athletic Club in the 1AA Sub-Section B girls tennis individual tournament. Stacie Petricka and Lindsay Rauenhorst represented Faribault in singles play, while Hailey Reuvers teamed with Grace Brazil and Leah Nowaczewski teamed with Anika Sterling, representing Faribault in doubles play.
Players from Lakeville South, Lakeville North, Red Wing, Owatonna, Rochester John Marshall, Albert Lea and Waseca joined Faribault in the Subsection B bracket.
At singles, Faribault junior Stacie Petricka played John Marshall’s Aubrey Ackman. In the regular season, Petricka played Ackman and battled back from losing a close first-set match 7-6 (7-5) to win the second set 6-3 and the super tiebreaker 12-10, coach Anderson said.
"On Friday, Stacie dropped a close, well-played first set 6-4," he said. "Stacie was serving well and hitting solid groundstrokes and moving her opponent around the court well. Stacie’s opponent did well to stay in many points and was able to win the last two games in the first set to give her the first set win."
"It was good to see this slight setback did not affect Stacie, and she continued her solid play into the second set," Anderson said. "Shortly into the second set, Stacie starting coming to the net much more frequently and aggressively and this was working well for her." Petricka won the second set 6-3.
"Given Stacie and her opponent split sets and since this was Individual Sections, a full third set was played to determine the winner," Anderson said. "Stacie continued the momentum she built in the second set into the third set and controlled much of the set."
Petricka won the third set 6-1 and the match.
"With both players playing well, this match took just over two-and-a-half hours to complete," he said. Petricka won the match 4-6, 6-3, 6-1.
Petricka moved into the second round and faced Lakeville South’s Elizabeth Payne. When Faribault played Lakeville South in the first round of team sections, Payne played No. 3 singles and defeated her opponent.
"Payne is a good player with great serving, solid groundstrokes, and surgical ball placement," Anderson said. "Stacie did well to stay in multi-hit rallies but was playing most of the points from a defensive position."
He said it was good to see when Petricka "successfully implemented her attacks and was able to control the point." She "gave a great effort but came up short against a strong player." Payne won the match 6-0, 6-1.
At singles Lindsay Rauenhorst played Red Wing’s Allie Roe.
"Lindsay set the tone early with some great ball placement and aggressive play and she was also serving well too," coach Anderson said. "After Lindsay grabbed a quick 3-2 lead, Roe adjusted her style to more of a 'pusher.' After grabbing a couple of games and the lead, Roe would hold on to win a close, well-played first set by both players with a score of 7-5."
Roe continued with her style of play as Rauenhorst was trying be more aggressive and take back control of this match, the coach said. "But every time Lindsay would attack Roe was able to get the ball back."
Roe won the second set and took the match 7-5, 6-0.
At doubles, Hailey Reuvers and Grace Brazil would play Red Wing’s doubles team of Allie Meyer and Nora Meyer.
"In the regular season Hailey and Grace both played singles against Red Wing," Anderson said. "This was a great match played by both teams. Everyone was serving well and had great ball placement and were covering their courts well."
While both teams had the occasional points won by winners, most of the points earned were due to errors.
"After losing a close first set in a tie-breaker, Hailey and Grace were able to reduce some errors and hold on to win a close second set," Anderson said. "Again, a full third set would be played to determine a winner. After trading a few games, the Meyer sisters' play remained more consistent allowing them the benefit of winning games."
"While Hailey and Grace continued to play well, they were missing a few too many aggressive shots," he said. The Meyers would hold on and win the third, taking the match 7-6 (7-2), 5-7, 6-2.
At doubles Leah Nowaczewski and Anika Sterling played Lakeville South’s doubles team of Olivia Walker and Macey Glad. The team of Walker and Glad played No. 1 doubles at team sections versus the Faribault team of Reuvers and Brazil and won the match when Faribault retired due to an injury, Anderson said.
"While Leah and Anika gave a great effort, they witnessed some talented doubles players across the net. It was nice to see Leah and Anika working together to get points set up and they did well to move on the court trying to minimize and open court opportunities for their opponents," he said. "South played well and controlled much of the match and was able to win the match."
Walker and Glad won the match 6-0, 6-1.
The individual section tournament ends Faribault’s season, Anderson said, though they have some plans for this week. On Monday, Oct. 17, the players planned an internal team match and then, on Tuesday, Oct. 18, the Falcons will have some fun with a day of activities and games.
The team will close out the season with an awards ceremony tentatively scheduled for Monday, Oct. 24.