The Faribault baseball team (0-3 Big 9, 1-3 overall) couldn't keep close to undefeated Owatonna (3-0 in the Big 9 and overall) Tuesday night in a 19-0 loss.
Everything seemed to go right for the Owatonna boys baseball team on a cold blustery night, as it scored two runs in the first inning, two in the second and then eight runs in third to pull away from the Falcons.
Faribault got a couple players on base in the third inning, with a walk and hit, but that was as close as the Falcons would get to scoring any runs. In the fourth inning, Owatonna would put up six more runs to effectively end the game on the 10-run mercy rule for high school baseball.
The Falcon batters could not solve Owatonna's left handed pitcher Teagun Ahrens, as they were only able to get two hits off of him in five innings of play.
Coach Charlie Lechtenberg said, "Owatonna will compete for the Big 9 championship and a spot in the state tournament. I knew we had work cut out for us, but we really didn't come to play today. Not one of our best performances. We will definitely learn from this and grow as a team from this loss."
Faribault's Ayden Qualey pitched the first three innings, with Ben Stoessel and Riley Mason pitching the last two innings. Owen Amelkovich and Ayden Quaey were the lone players to get hits in the game, each with one.
The Faribault/BA boys baseball continues its season with two more home games at Bell Field. Thursday at 5 p.m., the Falcons are scheduled to play Northfield, and Friday 5 p.m., they're against Stewartville.