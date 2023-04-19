The Faribault baseball team (0-3 Big 9, 1-3 overall) couldn't keep close to undefeated Owatonna (3-0 in the Big 9 and overall) Tuesday night in a 19-0 loss.

Relief Pitcher Ben Stoessel and Catcher Ben Cunniff

Relief Pitcher Ben Stoessel and Catcher Ben Cunniff discuss strategy during Faribault baseball's game against Owatonna. (Chris Reineke/southernminn.com)


Owatonna Baserunner

An Owatonna baserunner comes around third on his way to scoring one of eight Huskies' runs in the third. (Chris Reineke/southernminn.com)
Owatonna Scores

Owatonna scored 19 runs in five innings over Faribault Tuesday evening. (Chris Reineke/southernminn.com)
Ayden Qualley

Ayden Qualley started for the Falcons on the mound. (Chris Reineke/southernminn.com)
Ben Stoessel

Ben Stoessel came in as a reliever for Faribault in the fourth inning against Owatonna. (Chris Reineke/southernminn.com)

