The Faribault Falcons and the Owatonna Huskies clashed in a Big 9 Conference matchup inside the Faribault Ice Arena on Thursday night as the Falcons hosted their Toys for Tots toy drive.
Owatonna improved to 2-0 to start its season and dropped Faribault to 2-2 on the season, using a pair of first period and third period goals to pick up a 4-0 road win.
The Huskies got on the board first with just over seven minutes remaining in the first period when junior defenseman Jack Strom scored his first goal of the season. Fellow junior Joseph Webster scored off assists from Andy Mitchell and Ethan Fitch nearly a minute later to put Owatonna up 2-0 going into the first intermission.
Faribault came out in the second period and killed off an early tripping minor and used a pair of power play opportunities off of Owatonna tripping and holding minors. While the Falcons were able to generate some chances and ended up outshooting the Huskies 8-5, they could find the back of the net and went into the third period still trailing 2-0.
Owatonna drew an interference minor 42 seconds into the third period and turned it into an Andy Mitchell power play goal 17 seconds later with Webster and Benjamin Bangs assisting on it.
Junior forward Thomas Herzog extended Owatonna’s lead up to 4-0 two minutes later with Broderick Goodnature and Seth Johnson assisting on Herzog’s goal.
The Falcons hopes of getting back into the game were an uphill battle with three minor penalties to deal with early into the third period and a major penalty and game misconduct halfway through the period leaving them at a disadvantage.
With a goal and an assist each, Mitchell and Webster led the Huskies in points with two each while Strom (goal), Herzog (goal), Goodnature (assist), Bangs (assist), Fitch (assist) and Johnson (assist) all earned one point each.
Junior goaltender Brennan Sletten started in net for Owatonna and posted 20 saves on 20 shots for a 1.000 save percentage and a shutout victory. Faribault turned to sophomore netminder Dustin Boyd, who recorded 19 saves on 23 shots for a .836 save percentage.
The Falcons are back on the ice on Saturday when they travel to face Northfield at 3:15 p.m. before returning home on Tuesday to host New Prague. The Huskies are getting ready for a three-game home series that starts Tuesday with Albert Lea.