The Faribault girls basketball team celebrated their holiday season by making a trip to Southwest Minnesota State University in Marshall for a holiday tournament that matched the Falcons up with Marshall and Russell-Tyler-Ruthton.
While the Falcons weren’t able to pick up any wins following their 54-30 loss to Marshall and a 50-38 loss to RTR, they found some positives in their trip and will be able to use the experience from their tough matchups to prepare for the return of Big 9 Conference play.
Faribault’s first matchup, and maybe one of its most valuable matchups so far this season, was against the Marshall Tigers, who were essentially playing on their own home court against the Falcons.
Marshall came into the tournament as the No. 5 ranked team in the Class AAA girls basketball rankings, but that didn’t deter the Falcons from giving the top 5 ranked Tigers their best shot.
According to Faribault head coach Bill Bardal, the Falcons were able to keep it close and competitive through the first 30 minutes and even found themselves with a seven point deficit with around seven minutes left.
However, the No. 5 ranking for Marshall wasn’t just for show and the Tigers were able to pull away in the late stages of the game to hand Faribault its 54-30 loss.
“We played great for 30 minutes against a good team like Marshall, so I couldn’t question the girls’ effort,” Bardal said. “We made [the Tigers] play their starters the entire game and it was good for us to be able to be pressed the entire game and we handled the pressure good. I thought we got something out of that game against Marshall for sure, competing for the 30 minutes we did against a quality team.”
Following the game against Marshall, the Falcons were right back at it with their second game of the trip, this time against Russell-Tyler-Ruthton.
The Falcons got off to the right start in the fist half against RTR and held a two-point lead going into halftime up 23-21. Some second-half struggles helped RTR take the lead and pull away near the end in Faribault’s 50-38 loss.
“We did not have our best half of basketball in the second half against RTR,” Bardal said. “I think it’s a team we could definitely beat, but it happens in basketball where your team just doesn’t have a good night. For us, it just wasn’t a good second half.”
While varsity wasn’t able to close things out against RTR, the Falcons were still able to cheer on the junior varsity team, who came out with a 35-34 victory right before varsity took the court.
Faribault made its return home from Marshall and elected to take some time to rest and recover before the 2023 calendar year begins and the Falcons return to the grind of Big 9 Conference play.
They’ll get tested right out of the gates against one of the top teams in the Big 9 in the Red Wing Wingers, which the Falcons will be traveling to Red Wing to play on Thursday, Jan. 5.
But going up against a strong opponent in enemy territory is something that Faribault will have plenty of experience to work off of with their game against Marshall and RTR at Southwest Minnesota State.
“You can’t ask for a lot more than what the girls have done,” Bardal said. “Where we’re at in the conference, I think we’re fourth in giving up points in the conference. It’s a major improvement from giving up 66 points per game last year to 49 points per game this year. When you can take off that many points and score 10 more points per game like we are now, that’ll keep us competitive in games and we’ve been competitive in most of our games.”
Right after the tough road contest against the Wingers, the Falcons will find themselves in a spot for two more potential wins against a current 2-5 Mankato East team and a current 2-6 Owatonna team.
The trip to Marshall may have resulted in two losses, but the Falcons came away with experience playing against high-quality opponents and it just might pay its dividends down the road of conference play.