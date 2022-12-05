(Faribault WR) JT Hausen

Faribault’s JT Hausen ride an opponent during one of his matches in the 132A pound bracket at the Dick Shiels Invitational. Hausen ended up winning the 132A individual title. (Stephen McDaniel/southernminn.com)

The Faribault wrestling season is officially underway, as the Falcons hosted seven other teams for the 49th annual Dick Shiels Invitational inside of Faribault High School Saturday.


(Faribault WR) Isaac Yetzer

Faribault’s Isaac Yetzer prepares to turn his opponent during one of his matches in the 138B pound bracket at the Dick Shiels Invitational. (Stephen McDaniel/southernminn.com)
(Faribault WR) Gabe Shatskikh

Faribault’s Gabe Shatskikh records a takedown during one of his matches in the 220 pound bracket at the Dick Shiels Invitational. (Stephen McDaniel/southernminn.com)
(Faribault WR) Jayden Hart

Faribault’s Jayden Hart attempts to pin his opponent during one of his matches in the 152 pound bracket at the Dick Shiels Invitational. (Stephen McDaniel/southernminn.com)

