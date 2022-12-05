Faribault’s JT Hausen ride an opponent during one of his matches in the 132A pound bracket at the Dick Shiels Invitational. Hausen ended up winning the 132A individual title. (Stephen McDaniel/southernminn.com)
The Faribault wrestling season is officially underway, as the Falcons hosted seven other teams for the 49th annual Dick Shiels Invitational inside of Faribault High School Saturday.
Faribault earned one individual title and six runners-up, en route to a second-place team finish with 140.5 points.
JT Hausen got off to a strong start in his junior campaign, coming into the Dick Shiels Invitational as the No. 4 ranked 126-pound wrestler across Class AAA. Hausen recorded Faribault’s lone individual title with his first-place finish in the 132A bracket.
Following a first round bye, Hausen won by injury default against Cannon Falls’ Griffin Peterson in the second round and recorded a 10-2 major decision over Vance Barz of Sauk Rapids-Rice to secure the title.
The Falcons saw several other wrestlers compete for individual titles, but fell just short with Chase Vargo (113B), Issac Yetzer (138B), Hunter Conrad (145), Elliot Viland (160), Cooper Leichtnam (170) and Gabe Shatskikh (220) all earned second place in their respective brackets.
Vargo’s highlight was a fall at 3:49 over Kasson-Mantorville’s Desmon Okorie. Yetzer pinned Jonathon Opelt (CF) in 36 seconds before falling to Tri-City United’s Cole Franek. Conrad pinned Lucas Freeburg (CF) and recorded a 6-4 decision over Chris Johnson (TCU) before falling in the finals to Logan Henningson (Winona).
Viland recorded back-to-back falls over Caden Holtz (St. Thomas Academy) and Kieran Hixson (SRR) before falling to Otto Hanlon (Stillwater). Leichtnam also had a pair of falls over Kaden Malecha (TCU) and Jaeden Baird (CF) before falling in the finals.
Shatskikh had falls at 1:24 over Erik Jurek (Stillwater), at 32 seconds over Shilohe Espinoza (STA) and at 41 seconds over Kasson Wynia (KM), but fell in a 6-3 decision to TCU’s Marco Reyes.
Faribault also saw three third place finishes with Lucas Nelson at 120, Ricky Cordova at 132B and Jayden Hart at 152. Nelson recorded a 7-2 decision over Eli Viskocil (TCU) to secure bronze, Cordova fell by two late falls and had a bye for third and recorded a 10-9 decision over Brooks Borman (STA) in the first round and a fall at 3:30 over Michael Smith (Winona) en route to his third place finish.
Other top placements included Aiden Gruber in fifth place at 106, Owen Schultz in sixth place at 160, George Soto in sixth place at 182 and Marcos Ramirez in fifth place at 195.
Dual action for the Falcons starts on Thursday when they travel to Ellsworth High School for a triangular meet against Boyceville and hosts Ellsworth.