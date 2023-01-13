The Waterville-Elysian-Morristown/Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton wrestling team gathered in Janesville for a home triangular meet with the St. Clair/Loyola Cyclones and the Westfield Razorbacks visiting. WEM/JWP recorded a 2-0 record, following a 48-34 win over Westfield and a 48-26 win over SCL.
WEM/JWP 48, Westfield 34
In the closest of their two duals, the Grizzlies defeated the Hayfield/Blooming Prairie co-op squad with a big run in the later weights.
WEM/JWP led 12-6 following the first three weights with Brady Murphy pinning Kaiden Chicos at 1:09 in the 106-pound matchup and Carson Petry pinning Jaxon Meier in nearly 40 seconds at 120 pounds.
The Razorbacks went on a run with Gage Mullenbach (126 pounds) winning by an 8-0 major decision, Cannon Wacek (132) winning by fall at 1:13 and Bo Zwiener (138) winning by fall at 4:32 to hold a 22-12 lead.
Back-to-back pins by Ben Root at 145 pounds and Patrick Adams at 152 pounds were countered by a Westfield pin by Cade Christianson and a default win to Grant Magnuson at 170 to give Westfield a 10-point lead.
But from there, the Grizzlies ran through the final four weight classes, which started with Kaven Sheehy winning by forfeit and Jack Cahill pinning Brody Johnson in a minute to give WEM/JWP a 36-34 lead.
Avery Fall at 220 and Keegan Kuball at 285 made it three straight falls for the Grizzlies to close things out after Fall pinned Vincent Hernandez at 3:49 and Kuball pinned Wyatt Arndt at 1:27.
WEM/JWP 48, St. Clair/Loyola 26
Despite the Cyclones earning three bonus point victories within the first five weight classes, the amount of bonus points given up with open weight classes helped the Grizzlies stay in control throughout the dual.
Murphy and Petry both provided six bonus points for forfeit wins during the early weight class stretch.
Trailing 17-12, WEM/JWP went on a run of four consecutive bonus points wins to surge ahead. Kelton Erler (138), Ben Root and Gavin Krause (160) all won by forfeit, while Adams recorded a win by fall over Steven Loeffler at 152 pounds to give the Grizzlies a 36-17 lead.
The Cyclones cut it to 36-26 with a win by fall at 170 and a 2-0 decision victory at 195, but with a double forfeit at 182 and Kuball (220) and Max Davis (285) both recording forfeit victories for the Grizzlies, WEM/JWP cruised to the win.
Murphy, Petry, Root, Adams and Kuball all finished the day with 2-0 individual records.