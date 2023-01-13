Jack Cahill (WEM JWP WR)

Jack Cahill and the WEM/JWP wrestling team recorded wins over Westfield and St. Clair/Loyola during their home triangular meet in Janesville. (file photo/southernminn.com)

The Waterville-Elysian-Morristown/Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton wrestling team gathered in Janesville for a home triangular meet with the St. Clair/Loyola Cyclones and the Westfield Razorbacks visiting. WEM/JWP recorded a 2-0 record, following a 48-34 win over Westfield and a 48-26 win over SCL.


