The Waterville-Elysian-Morristown/Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton wrestling team traveled to Sibley East High School for the Sibley East Duals. WEM/JWP recorded a 2-0 record with a 51-28 win over Sibley East and a 60-18 win over Trinity School at River Ridge.


