...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM THIS EVENING TO 10 AM
CST TUESDAY...
* WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills ranging as
low as 30 to 35 below zero.
* WHERE...Portions of east central, south central and southeast
Minnesota and northwest and west central Wisconsin.
* WHEN...From 8 PM this evening to 10 AM CST Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed
skin in as little as 30 minutes.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.
The Waterville-Elysian-Morristown/Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton wrestling team traveled to Sibley East High School for the Sibley East Duals. WEM/JWP recorded a 2-0 record with a 51-28 win over Sibley East and a 60-18 win over Trinity School at River Ridge.
WEM/JWP 51, Sibley East 28
Brady Murphy opened up the dual at 106 pounds for the Grizzlies with a fall at 1:24 over Gage Horstman. But a forfeit win at 113, back-to-back falls at 120 and 126 and a 16-8 major decision at 132 put Sibley East ahead.
Kelton Erler picked up a fall in just over a minute at 138, which was followed by a forfeit win by Ben Root at 145 and a 4-1 decision victory for Lucas Morsching at 152 pounds.
Sibley East picked up a fall at 160, but the Grizzlies responded with forfeit victories for Isaac Quast (170), Avery Fall (182) and Keegan Kuball (220), while Jack Cahill recorded a 55-second pin at 195 and Max Davis recorded a 2:59 fall at 285 to secure the win.
WEM/JWP 60, Trinity 18
The Grizzlies opened up by trading pins with Trinity. Murphy got the late pin at 5:36 to open the dual at 106 before Trinity picked up back-to-back pins at 113 and 120. Carson James answered with a pin at 1:20 in the 126-pound matchup with Joseph Nicklaus.
Trinity picked up back-to-back decision victories at 132 and 138 before WEM/JWP ran away with things thanks to bonus point victories.
Morsching (152), Patrick Adams (160) and Cahill (195) all recorded wins by fall while Root (145), Quast (170), Fall (182), Kuball (220) and Davis (285) all recorded wins by forfeit.