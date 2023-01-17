...WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY EVENING
THROUGH THURSDAY AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 8
inches possible.
* WHERE... Martin, Faribault, Freeborn, Blue Earth, Waseca,
Steele, Le Sueur, Rice, and Goodhue Counties.
* WHEN...From Wednesday evening through Thursday afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the Thursday morning commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.
WEM/JWP's Keegan Kuball recorded three pins to earn a first place finish at the St. Croix Crusader Invitational. (file photo/southernminn.com)
The Waterville-Elysian-Morristown/Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton wrestling team traveled to St. Croix Lutheran Academy over the weekend to compete in the St. Croix Crusader Invitational. Brady Murphy, Carson Petry, Jack Cahill and Keegan Kuball helped lead WEM/JWP to a third-place team finish behind first place finishes from each.
Murphy competed at 106 pounds and picked up a fall at 1:10 over Brannick Malchow of Chisago Lakes in the quarterfinals following a first round bye. He prevailed in a 6-5 decision over Beau Hudoba of Ogilvie in the semifinals before pinning North Branch’s Jack Baker in 51 seconds in the finals.
Petry showed two strong performances following his first round bye at 120 pounds. He pinned Park Center’s Payton Snyder in 34 seconds in the quarterfinals and recorded a 15-0 tech fall over Benilde St. Margarets in the semifinals. Petry capped things off with a 4-0 decision over Deegan Birkaker of Ogilvie in the finals.
Wrestling at 182 pounds, Cahill recorded back-to-back falls in the first round over Kenneth Langat of Park Center in 40 seconds and in the quarterfinals over Dejon Hamilton of Brooklyn Center-Concordia Academy at 2:22. He recorded a 12-0 major decision over Connor Frederixon of Chisago Lakes before earning first place with a win by disqualification against Park Center’s Mohamed Bamba.
Kuball dominated his way with three pins to his first place victory at 285 pounds. He pinned Moses Ochoa of North Branch at 1:25 in the quarterfinals, he pinned Logan Ross of Hopkins at 2:38 in the semifinals and he pinned Chuck Gilman of Chisago Lakes at 3:46 in the finals.
Other placements for the Grizzlies included Isaac Quast earning a fall at 2:56 and an 8-3 decision before finishing fourth at 160, Parker James picking up two wins by fall to finish fifth at 106 pounds, Avery Fall picking up an 11-8 decision and two pins to finish fifth at 195 and Aric Williams recording two pins for a sixth place finish at 113.