Keegan Kuball

WEM/JWP's Keegan Kuball recorded three pins to earn a first place finish at the St. Croix Crusader Invitational. (file photo/southernminn.com)

The Waterville-Elysian-Morristown/Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton wrestling team traveled to St. Croix Lutheran Academy over the weekend to compete in the St. Croix Crusader Invitational. Brady Murphy, Carson Petry, Jack Cahill and Keegan Kuball helped lead WEM/JWP to a third-place team finish behind first place finishes from each.


