Team Vixen earned first place at Northfield's Christmas Clash. (Photo courtesy of Gina Yetzer)
Green Machines finished in fourth place in Northfield. (Photo courtesy of Gina Yetzer)
Green Machine wrestlers and coaches Josh Amacher and Bruce Anderson were ready to rumble at the Northfield tournament Dec. 18. Green Machine took fourth place.
Northfield also hosted its first all girls elementary duals, Christmas Clash. Team Vixen, a mixed team, which included four Green Machine girls, also coached by Anderson, took first place.
