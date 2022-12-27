Team

Green Machines finished in fourth place in Northfield. (Photo courtesy of Gina Yetzer)
Team Vixen

Team Vixen earned first place at Northfield's Christmas Clash. (Photo courtesy of Gina Yetzer)

Green Machine wrestlers and coaches Josh Amacher and Bruce Anderson were ready to rumble at the Northfield tournament Dec. 18. Green Machine took fourth place.


Team Vixen

Team Vixen earned first place at Northfield's Christmas Clash. (Photo courtesy of Gina Yetzer)

Reach sports reporter Stephen McDaniel at 507-444-2375. Follow him on Twitter @OPP__Sports. ©Copyright 2022 APG Media of Southern Minnesota. All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments