Green Machine 1.07.23

Green Machine wrestlers competed in a team tournament hosted in Waterville on Saturday, Jan. 7 and the Green Machine earned a third place team finish. Pictured left to right: (Coaches) Bruce Anderson, Ethan Erikson, Riley Stoltz, Josh Amacher; (Bottom Row) Vivi Speiker, Ethan Bursik, Will Rauenhorst, Tyson Charles, Maggie Rauenhorst, Oliver Rauenhorst, Nathan Aguilara, Noah Bursik; (Top Row) Cody Johnson, Leland Bennington, Grady Anderson, Dominic Elwood, Cole Hammer. (Photo courtesy of Gina Yetzer)


