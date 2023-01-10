.A band of light precipitation will move through the area
tonight, bringing a period of light freezing rain which could mix
with light snow at times. Accumulations of freezing rain and snow
will be minimal, but the freezing precipitation will make roadways
and walkways slick and dangerous if untreated. The primary time
frame for the precipitation will be from around 9 PM through 3 AM.
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO
6 AM CST WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of
less than one inch and ice accumulations of a light glaze.
* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, south central and
southeast Minnesota and west central Wisconsin.
* WHEN...From 9 PM this evening to 6 AM CST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found
at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin.
Green Machine wrestlers competed in a team tournament hosted in Waterville on Saturday, Jan. 7 and the Green Machine earned a third place team finish. Pictured left to right: (Coaches) Bruce Anderson, Ethan Erikson, Riley Stoltz, Josh Amacher; (Bottom Row) Vivi Speiker, Ethan Bursik, Will Rauenhorst, Tyson Charles, Maggie Rauenhorst, Oliver Rauenhorst, Nathan Aguilara, Noah Bursik; (Top Row) Cody Johnson, Leland Bennington, Grady Anderson, Dominic Elwood, Cole Hammer. (Photo courtesy of Gina Yetzer)