The 2023 swim and dive season is fully underway for Faribault, which spent the week with a pair of road meets against St. Peter and Red Wing to get its season going.

8.31 FBT Miller Munoz

Faribault senior Miller Munoz attempts a dive during the Falcons' meet at St. Peter. (Ben Camp/southernminn.com)


8.31 FBT IM

Faribault junior Jillian Huberty competes in the 200 IM during the Falcons' meet at St. Peter. (Ben Camp/southernminn.com)
  

Reach sports reporter Stephen McDaniel at 507-444-2375. Follow him on Twitter @OPP__Sports. ©Copyright 2022 APG Media of Southern Minnesota. All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments