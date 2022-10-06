Without a watchdog of their own, the girls of southern Minnesota and beyond should use their voices to help right what is wrong within their sports, said a keynote speaker and expert on gender equality in sports.
Opening speaker Courtney Boucher, of the Tucker Center for Research on Girls and Women in Sport, gave the keynote address for a symposium Monday, Oct. 3, the fourth annual Female Athlete Empowerment Symposium, held at Waterville-Elysian-Morristown. The symposium was created to empower female athletes in grades seven through 12.
Crystal Lamont, head coach of volleyball and softball at WEM, hosted and directed the symposium, which was attended by 150 girls, mostly from WEM, Tri-City United, Medford and a few other local schools.
They filled the WEM school auditorium to hear speakers on a wide range of topics, from mental health to sports injuries, to social media safe practices. The symposium’s goal was to empower female athletes and “educate, motivate and help improve their overall well-being.”
The leadoff speaker, Boucher is a former hockey assistant coach at her alma mater, Gustavus Adolphus College, and current instructor for research methods in kinesiology. She earned her PhD studying the hiring practices of NCAA Division-I athletic directors.
She said concentrating on Title IX was Lamont's request for her topic.
"This is very unique. This has not happened at other schools," Boucher said of the symposium. "Crystal wanted me to talk about Title IX, and I am going to bore these girls to death."
She said we, as a society, "have so many positive outcomes when it comes to life" and "with this empowerment, you have a lot of opportunities in sports. You have opportunities to fail. Then deal with failure" and fall down and then "get up the next day and then try again."
"No one cares about your career more than you," she said, that career being grades or volleyball or other sports. That was the same, she said, with Hawaii politician and Sen. Patsy Mink, one of the pioneers of Title IX.
She told the story of how Mink sought to study medicine in the 1940s but was rejected for admittance to colleges based on her gender. She instead studied law and after getting a law degree faced discrimination. She could not get hired as a law clerk because she was female.
Mink could have quit and accepted the status quo, Boucher said, but instead she fought back, by running for a United States Senate seat in Hawaii, trying to change the law and admittance discrimination in colleges. She lost, then ran for the Senate again and won.
From there, she became one of the political champions of Title IX, which was aimed at bringing gender equality to colleges and then became elemental to opening college and high school sports to women.
Mink was instrumental in passing Title IX and Boucher told the girls the 37 words of the law and how it changed sports.
Title IX states: "No person in the United States shall, on the basis of sex, be excluded from participation in, be denied the benefits of, or be subjected to discrimination under any education program or activity receiving federal assistance."
Boucher asked the girls how many of their grandmothers played sports, then their mothers, and then them. She said, "we've gone in two generations from not having a women's team to hoping you make the team."
She told of how opponents of Title IX tried to remove the application of the law to sports, using the Casey Amendment of 1975. Incredibly, as the amendment was being discussed on the House floor before a vote, Mink received a call that her daughter was involved in a head-on collision. She left the floor, missed the vote and the Casey Amendment passed, 212-211, Boucher said.
But her colleagues, knowing how Mink would have voted, were able to bring it back for another vote because of the extenuating circumstances, and it failed, preserving Title IX. Since Mink's death in 2002 it has been renamed the Patsy Mink Equal Opportunity in Education Act.
Boucher said it has changed participation by girls in sports. In 1972, 300,000 girls in the U.S. participated in high school sports. Fifty years later, more than three million girls participate in U.S. high school sports.
"I challenge you to continue to call for equity and equality in sports," Boucher said. And she asked them to think of areas where girls sports get different treatment than boys sports.
She said "you can all demand equality" and "talk to your athletic director when you see injustice." She said colleges are monitored, but "at the high school level, it's up to you. You need to speak up."
"You can accept the status quo or you can speak out," she said. "Fifty years is not that long ago."
She urged them to support girls teams by attending them and watching them on TV. She also invited them to join a Zoom panel Oct. 25, hosted by the Tucker Center that will look at the topic of what the next 50 years will look like.