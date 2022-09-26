EllaPorter.jpg

Northfield Gators swimmer Ella Porters swims the breast stroke Thursday in helping lead the team to a 4-0 record in Big Nine Conference swim & dive. (Jim Reece/southernminn.com)

The Northfield girls swim and dive team turned in another strong performance Thursday at home against Owatonna to improve to 4-0 on the season in Big Nine Conference competition. The Gators defeated Owatonna 97-81.

EllaHolleran.jpg

Ella Holleran competes for the Northfield Gators in a varsity/JV sweep of Owatana Thursday at the Northfield Middle School pool. (Jim Reece/southernminn.com)
IngaJohnson2.jpg

Northfield's Inga Johnson dives Thursday against Owatonna. Johnson finished second with 153.1 points. (Jim Reece/southernminn.com)
WhitneyGray1.jpg

Northfield's Whitney Gray dives Thursday against Owatonna. He finished her night with 135.25 points, finishing fifth. (Jim Reece/southernminn.com)

Jim Reece is the sports reporter for the Faribault Daily News and Northfield News. He can be reached at 507-333-3119.

