The Northfield girls swim and dive team turned in another strong performance Thursday at home against Owatonna to improve to 4-0 on the season in Big Nine Conference competition. The Gators defeated Owatonna 97-81.
Gators co-head coach Brian Porter said Northfield had a strong start to the meet, taking the top scoring places in each of the first three events, 200-yard medley relay, 200-yard freestyle and 200-yard individual medley.
The “A” medley relay team of Clare Liebl, Greta Kortuem, Addie Llyod and Maria Hegland and the “B” medley relay team of Ella Holleran, Mae Bowers, Alivia Kortuem and Sonja Smith took first and second place, respectively.
The 200-yard freestyle and 200-yard individual medley followed, and the Gators finished one-two-three in each event, Porter said. Nora Kortuem, Leah Enedy and Josie Hauck completed the sweep in the 200 freestyle. Ella Porter, Alivia Kortuem and Ella Holleran took the sweep in the 200 individual medley.
“Momentum is a big factor in these dual meets," Porter said. "When the girls come charging out of the gate like that in the first few events, it really sets the tone for the rest of the meet – and they feed off that the rest of the way.”
The Gators went on to win every individual swimming event after that, including a sweep in the 100 butterfly and 100 backstroke, plus both remaining relays.
Maria Hegland turned in the top spot in the 50 freestyle. Nora Kortuem won the 100 butterfly, while Josie Hauck and Charlotte Flory came in second and third respectively.
Hollis Holden won the 100 freestyle and Sonja Smith finished second. Alivia Kortuem won the 500 free. Ella Holleran won the 100 backstroke, while Maria Hegland and senior captain Rylee Blandin came in second and third respectively. Mae Bowers won the 100 breaststroke, and Aya Myint finished second.
“Looking at the meet results, I think what stands out most is the depth of this team," Porter said. "Out of the eight individual events that we won, there were seven different event winners. That’s huge. Having so many girls contributing big points like that is amazing."
He said he and coach Kristi Kortuem "are so proud of how they are swimming right now.”
The 200 free relay team of Maria Hegland, Ella Porter, Charlotte Flory and Nora Kortuem and the 400 free relay team of Hollis Holden, Leah Enedy, Josie Hauck and Alivia Kortuem "took the top spots to put an exclamation point on a great night of racing," Porter said.
He said all season long the Gators have been invigorated by a wave of young talent.
“It’s been a lot of fun watching so many young athletes taking the next step to help out our juniors and seniors this year," he said. "Our seniors have done a fantastic job mentoring and guiding them along. Tonight, in particular, our eighth grade class was outstanding."
Hollis Holden and Mae Bowers both won their individual events. "That’s a career first for them, so a big congratulations to both of those young ladies."
Addie Llyod and Greta Kortuem both participated on the 200 medley relay that took first. They also had Elle Otting and Kasie Larsen both competing in their first ever varsity event in the 500 free. And they both dropped time and scored points for the Gators.
"Just an amazing job by all of these eighth graders, all season long,” he said.
The divers were led by Inga Johnson and Whitney Gray. Inga Johnson finished second with 153.1 points, 10 points shy of Senior Gabbie Poole of Owatonna. Whitney Gray finished her night with 135.25 points, finishing fifth.
Gators JV
Northfield's junior varsity swim and dive team defeated Owatonna 136-42 on the same night of competition. The Gators JV squad won every swimming event, posted top-thee finishes in five of the eight individual events, and all three relays, coach Porter said.
"Just as the varsity had done, the Gators JV were off to a fast start," he said. "Led by senior captains, Molly Roethler and Maddie Moser, the Gators stormed to an early 48-13 lead in the four events leading up to the diving break. Owatonna flexed their muscles in the diving events, closing the gap by 13 points, but the momentum was short lived."
In the first event after diving, Quinn Edwards, Ella Hegland, and Lyda Carlson completed a sweep in the 100 fly and it was all Gators from there. Ella Krupicka and Maddie Moser followed with a one-two finish in the 100 free.
Hennessy Momberg, Maddie Hall and Julia Feldhake took first, second and third in the 500-yard free. Greta Kortuem, Molley Roethler and Evie Bauer swept the 100-yard backstroke. Rilee Rinaldi (who also won the 200 individual medley earlier in the evening), Summer Moeller and Brooklyn Lyon capped off the night with a sweep in the 100-yard breaststroke.
“Kristi and I talk about our youth and our depth all the time," Porter said. "There just aren’t a lot of teams in our Conference with such a deep pool of talent at the JV level. These girls have done an amazing job this year and it’s so exciting to see them improve."