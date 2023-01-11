Faribault boys basketball (1-5 Big 9) took one on the chin Tuesday night, losing at home 66-27 to Owatonna (3-2 Big 9).
Faribault did a good job in the first 12 minutes of breaking the press. A long 3-pointer from Braden Schultz at the start of the game brought Faribault within one at 6-5 to start the game.
Then Jal Giet had a nice offensive rebound and put back to make the score 7-6 with 13 minutes left in the half for Faribault’s first lead of the game. The game continued back and forth in the first half, with Schultz hitting another 3 in the far left corner, earning Faribault’s last lead of the game at 12-9 with 10:41 left in the first half.
Owatonna went on a mini scoring run, before Breuer Wolff stopped the bleeding with a nice running jump shot with his off hand, keeping the score still close at 18-14 with 9 minutes left.
Coach Eric Hildenbrandt noted, “I thought the first 12-15 minutes of the game were really good.”
Faribault still had the Huskies in their sights, with just over 3 minutes to go in the first half, as the score was still close at 22-18.
That’s when Owatonna dialed up its pressure in the full court press, going on a 17-0 run to end the first half with a score of 35-18. In the last couple of minutes, Owatonna was quick to get into its offense and execute its shots, shooting 55% from two-point land.
In the second half, Owatonna’s full court pressure right from the start created too many back court turnovers that resulted in easy high percentage layups for the Huskies to convert.
Faribault’s point guards were dribbling right into the backcourt pressure, as Owatonna would double team the Falcons’ point guards, giving up the ball for quick layups in the first 10 minutes of the second half that made the lead balloon to 48-21 Owatonna.
“32 turnovers is way too many,” coach Hildebrandt said. “It is difficult to be in a basketball game when you give the other team that many extra possessions. The scoreboard looks ugly, but our focus remains the same. We count our wins possession by possession, remain committed to fundamentals, and teach, learn and grow together every day.”
The Huskies defense really intensified for the remainder of the game, and the Falcons didn’t score again in the second half, until Mohammed Madey broke Owatonna’s zone defense and drove to the hoop and dished a nice pass to Jal Geit for an easy layup with just over six minutes left in the game to make the score 58-23.
Faribault would only put up four more points in the remainder of the game. Owatonna ended up scoring 40 of its points off turnovers.
Falcon’s Braden Schulz led the team with eight points, Beau Schrot scored five points, Geit had four, Madey three, and Breuer Wolff and Ryan Kreager had two points each. Brandon Petricka had one point as well.
Faribault looks to get back in the win column on Friday at 7:30 p.m. with a tough matchup against Rochester Century (5-2 Big 9 record) at home.