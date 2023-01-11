Mohamed Madey 2023

No. 4 Mohamed Madey drives the basket for two of his three points. (Chris Reineke/southernminn.com)

Faribault boys basketball (1-5 Big 9 ) took one on the chin Tuesday night, losing at home 66-27 to Owatonna (3-2 Big 9).


Brandon Petricka free throw

Brandon Petricka scoring on his free throw at the end of the game. (Chris Reineke/southernminn.com)
Faribault Basketball time out

The Faribault team huddles during a timeout, after a 17-0 run by Owatonna. (Chris Reineke/southernminn.com)

