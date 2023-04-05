Born and raised in Duluth, Ken Hubert is a proud alum of Denfeld High School where he participated in swimming and golf as a high schooler. While attending UMD, Ken started his coaching career with a year as an assistant to Ozzy Hatlestad in Two Harbors. Following graduation, he headed to southern Wisconsin where he taught and was head coach for the Beloit boys and girls swim programs and assisted with the boys tennis team.
Wanting to get back to Minnesota, a 1984 interview with MnIAAA Hall of Famer Lowell Nomeland (and others) got him a job in Faribault, where he spent the rest of his career teaching, coaching and as the Faribault Activities Director.
Ken taught Biology, Anatomy and Physiology, and computer science for 25 years before stepping into the AD role. He also spent a total of 41 years coaching high school swimming and diving (1977-2017). During that time, he served as the President of the swim coaches association in the early ‘90’s.
He has been named the Big 9 Conference Coach of the Year 18 times, Section Coach of the Year nine times and has been recognized as the Minnesota Girls Swim Coach of the Year twice, once each in Class A and Class AA. In 2018, he was inducted into the Minnesota Swim Coaches Association Hall of Fame and in 2019, the Faribault Sports Hall of Fame.
Leaving teaching, Ken spent the remainder of his career as an AD (along with a couple of short stints going back post-retirement) with the support and help of the superb ADs of the Big 9 and Region 1AA. Along with a variety of committees for the Big 9 and Region, he served as a Region Rep for 1AA and also as the 1AA Region Chair. He has served on the last three MnIAAA Strategic Planning Committees and been a moderator at the conference. For the league he has been on the Rep Assembly, served on the Excel Committee for several years as well as the Swim/Dive Advisory Committee. Ken ran the 1AAA Section Golf Tournament and now runs the 1A and 1AA Girls Section swim meets. Like most ADs do, he also hosted any number of section and conference events.
Since retirement, Ken has also run and maintained the Big 9 Conference website. Twice named Region AD of the year, in 2016 Ken was honored by being named the Pete Veldman Minnesota AA AD of the year.
As with other areas of his life, Ken has always felt the need to be involved because things only get done when people are willing to step forward and help out. When he was serving on the Region Rep committee in 2010, Pete Veldman asked if the committee could find someone to do the newsletter. Ken called Pete a couple days later and told him he’d look for someone, but if there was no one else that came forward, he’d be willing to help.
Pete was in Faribault the next day and Ken has been doing the newsletter ever since. Then, after retiring, when the MnIAAA decided to split up the duties of the head job and hire an associate as treasurer, Ken put his name forward and has been doing that job for the MnIAAA for three years now.
And, of course, none of this is possible without a partner who is supportive.
Ken has been married to Vicky (Holmquist) for 45 years. Vicky is a proud alum of Crookston High School and retired in 2018 after teaching sixth graders for 24 years. Ken and Vicky have two adult children. Their daughter – Kirsten (and Todd) Pettit of Phoenixville, Pennsylvania, has been a transplant nurse and is now a Certified Nursing Specialist for UPenn Hospital in Philadelphia. They have one daughter, Colette, who is nine years old. Their son – Patrick (and Amber Bretl) of Maple Grove, Minnesota, works along with his wife for FabCon, he as a Supply Chain Manager and she as Associate Corporate Counsel. Patrick also serves as a Captain in the US Army Reserve. They have one son, Lachlan, who is one years old.