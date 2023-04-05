Ken Hubert

Former Faribault Activities Director Ken Hubert is being into MnIAAA Hall of Fame. (submitted photo)

Born and raised in Duluth, Ken Hubert is a proud alum of Denfeld High School where he participated in swimming and golf as a high schooler. While attending UMD, Ken started his coaching career with a year as an assistant to Ozzy Hatlestad in Two Harbors. Following graduation, he headed to southern Wisconsin where he taught and was head coach for the Beloit boys and girls swim programs and assisted with the boys tennis team.


Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments