It was poetic justice that a game featuring two identically successful tams came down to a last-second heave to the end zone to determine a winner.
Kenyon-Wanamingo (3-4) drove just past midfield with a second on the clock with a chance at a Hail Mary pass. The ball didn’t quite make it to the end zone, and the Knights didn’t quite get past the host Randolph Rockets (4-3) Thursday in a 12-6 loss.
Through six weeks of the season, the two foes separated geographically by just 20 miles were even closer as far as 2022 achievements go. Each of their three losses were to the same teams and by similar margins of defeat. K-W and Randolph also share two of the same wins, both of which came in blowouts.
When the two teams previously met, it was in the 2021 Section 1, Class 1A quarterfinals. No. 5 seed Randolph pulled out at a tight one at home over No. 4 K-W, 36-32.
On Thursday, the ball stuck between the opposing 30-yard lines throughout the first quarter. Randolph drew first blood in the second.
Rocket running back Collin Otto dashed 26 yards to the left for a touchdown with 7 minutes, 25 seconds until halftime. The extra-point kick failed.
The score stuck at 6-0 at halftime.
After Randolph punted deep in its own territory early in the third, K-W took advantage of a short field. Its lone points came on a 19-yard strike from quarterback Will Van Epps. He put the right amount of touch on the ball to beat the defense and hit receiver Colton Steberg in the back of the end zone for a touchdown.
The ensuing 2-point conversion failed on a run to the right side.
The tie didn’t last long as Otto plunged in for a short-yardage touchdown on the next possession with 4:43 on the clock. A penalty pushed back Randolph on its 2-point try, which failed on a pass that was completed short of the goal line.
Randolph surprised with an onside kick that kept bouncing and bouncing, all the way into the diving hands of the Rockets.
The momentum ended quickly as Randolph soon fumbled it away to K-W at the K-W 32 with just over two minutes remaining in the third quarter.
The Knights moved past midfield before the man of the match, Otto, hauled in an interception early in the fourth quarter.
Randolph is averaging 32 points per game. K-W’s defense put out one of its best performances of the season as it got the ball back for its offense with solid field position.
K-W drove into the red zone with a Cal Luebke run for a first down taking the Knights to the 16-yard line. A pair of false start penalties stalled the drive and a fourth-and-17 play from the 22-yard line resulted in an interception with under five minutes to play.
The Knights got another crack in the final two minutes and drove as deep as the Rockets’ 14 but again got pushed back into an insurmountable down and distance.
Randolph killed most of the remaining clock and boomed a punt to the K-W 39 with nine seconds left. Van Epps completed a 12-yard pass with one second left.
His pass on the next play was intercepted a few yards shy of the goal line.
It wasn’t the result K-W was looking for in a toss-up game featuring No. 34 in the Class A QRF rankings, Randolph, vs. No. 31 K-W.
Nonetheless, with just one returning starter on offense from 2021 and a vastly inexperienced team, K-W head coach Jake Wieme is trying to focus on the improvements his team made from a 3-6 season in 2021.
A fourth win is still possible for K-W Wednesday at home against Wabasha-Kellogg (0-6). W-K has lost every game by 23 or more points. A 4-4 mark was a realistic goal the Knights set in the preseason.
“Maybe halfway through the season we were shooting for five or six (wins), but that’s okay,” Wieme said, alluding to a 2-0 start. “We’re where we need to be. I think ending the season on a strong note will be our goal rolling into the playoffs Tuesday, most likely against Randolph. I think it’s a team we can be competitive with.
“It’s the great thing about sports, it doesn’t matter who won the last game. It’s the next one that matters.”
Friday’s result likely clinched a repeat of this matchup in this year’s section playoffs, which begin Oct. 25.
With one week remaining in the regular season, Randolph is the favorite to claim the No. 4 seed out of eight teams and subsequently send K-W to the No. 5 seed. Those two seeds meet in round one.
Fillmore Central (6-0) is the likely No. 1 seed. It owns tiebreakers with Rushford-Peterson (5-1) and Bethlehem Academy (4-2). The latter two teams meet Week 8 at BA with the No. 2 seed likely to the winner and No. 3 to the loser.
Hayfield (2-4) is expected to slot at No. 6 ahead of Kingsland (3-3). Although Kingsland may end up with a better record, it plays 9-man football in the regular season. Due to its enrollment size, it’s classified to play Class 1A 11-man in the postseason.
Kingsland expects to get the No. 7 seed ahead of No. 8 Wabasha-Kellogg (0-6).