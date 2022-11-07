no. 55 Noah Ardoff sack.JPG

No. 55, Bethlehem Academy senior linebacker Noah Ardolf sacks Fillmore Central QB Dillon O’Connor in the 1A Section Championship game Friday in Austin. The Falcons held onto the lead after scoring first, and took the contest 34-8. (Jim Reece/southernminn.com)

The Bethlehem Academy Cardinals took a three-score punch in the first quarter of the Section 1A championship game and could not overcome the deficit in a 34-8 loss to Fillmore Central Falcons Friday at Austin Wescott Sports Complex.


Derrick Sando pressures Dillon O'Connor.JPG

BA junior linebacker pressures the Falcons quarterback in the end zone in the second half Friday in Austin. (Jim Reece/southernminn.com)
Hudson Dillon reception.JPG

Bethlehem Academy junior Hudson Dillon catches a pass against the Falcons Friday in the 1A Section Championship game. (Jim Reece/southernminn.com)
No. 6 Elliott Viland run.JPG

No. 6 Elliott Viland runs with blocking help from No. 17 Willie Potter and No. 2 Derrick Sando. (Jim Reece/southernminn.com)
No.10 Charlie King pressures Dillon O'Connor.JPG

No. 10, Bethlehem Academy senior Charlie King pressures the Fillmore Central quarterback Friday during the section championship at Austin’s Wescott Sports Complex. (Jim Reece/southernminn.com)
E Viland scramble.JPG
Bo Bokman kick return.JPG
No. 5 Oliver Linnemann return.JPG

