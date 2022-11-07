The Bethlehem Academy Cardinals took a three-score punch in the first quarter of the Section 1A championship game and could not overcome the deficit in a 34-8 loss to Fillmore Central Falcons Friday at Austin Wescott Sports Complex.
Fillmore won the coin toss and deferred, choosing to kick off to the Cardinals, who turned the ball over on their first possession. Fillmore scored on a run by Bryce Corson at 10:21 in the first quarter and a kick by Atlee Hershberger, for a 7-0 lead.
The Falcons scored twice more in the first quarter, on a 39-yard pass from Falcons QB Dillion O’Connor to Corson for a score with 6:24 on the clock. O’Connor also ran in a score for one yard to make it 21-0 Falcons.
Facing fourth down and 8 to go on the 42-yard line, Cardinals quarterback Elliott Viland was intercepted by the Falcons, who took over on their own 29-yard line, to thwart another drive by the Cardinals.
After stopping Fillmore, the Cardinals faced third and six to go at the 46, the faced fourth and 10 on the 42 yard line and went for it, with Viland caring for a first down. But the Cardinals went two for four on fourth down conversions, and had three interceptions, on the way to a 27-0 deficit, after Corson scored his third TD in the first half, on a 20-yard pass from O’Connor, with 3:17 to go in the second quarter.
Bethlehem Academy answered by mounting its first sustained drive, with passes by Viland, including a 37-yard score on a pass to Oliver Linnemann. Viland then connected on a pass to Hudson Dillon for the two-point conversion to cut the lead to 27-8.
The team had some injuries, including to Oliver Linnemann, who came out but then went back in, and they lost an integral player when sophomore running back and defensive back Bo Bokman hurt his leg midway through the second quarter, just when BA was mounting a strong drive.
In the third quarter, the defense got a good shot at trying to stuff the Falcons, when BA senior punter Charlie King buried Fillmore inside the five-yard line on a punt, and BA linebacker Derrick Sando broke through his blocker to pressure O’Connor in the end zone. He threw the ball away and was able to pass out for breathing room, and avoid any pressure by the Cardinals.
Cardinals Coach Jim Beckmann said it was a tough game, not just because of the loss.
“Not losing. You know, that’s always hard,” he said. “The hardest part is saying goodbye to a great group of seniors.”
“These are my first guys that I’ve been the head coach of from beginning to end, since they were ninth graders.” Beckmann said. “It’s really bittersweet. It’s great to see them finish their careers and have such success this year, getting to the Section Championship game but you always hate to see them go.”
“It’s always a tough night for all of the coaches to say goodbye to these guys,” he said.
He said “Oliver Linnemann overextended his knee a little bit but still played pretty well after that. He came out and stretched it a worked it out and he was ready to go again.”
“They just kind of overwhelmed,” Beckmann said. “Of course it really hurt when Bo Bokman got hurt and couldn’t play anymore. He’s a key part of our offense and our defense. We just don’t have a lot of depth — 29 guys on the roster that can play. I think they’ve got 43 or 44.”
He continued, “When you are small like us, you don’t have a lot of depth. Injuries are a killer. Fortunately were were healthy all year until this game. We got a few dings.”
The coach was also quick to compliment the opposition.
“You know, they’re a great squad,” Beckmann of Fillmore Central. “And hopefully they’ll represent the section well when they get to the sate tournament next week.”
“I’m not disappointed by the effort that these kids put out this year. They played their hearts out,” Beckmann said of his Cardinals. “Our only losses have been to the No. 1 and No. 2 QRF-ranked teams in the state. When you think about that, you think: There’s a bright future for the guys that are coming back for a couple more years.”
The Cardinals had 170 yards of offense, with 99 yards passing and one touchdown, but three interceptions. They had 71 yards rushing. Derrick Sando had 14 carries for 70 yards, and Bo Bokman had five carries for 18 yards before his injury.
Viland was seven for 17 passing for 99 yards and a TD and two interception, and Oliver Linnemann threw the other interception. Charlie King had three punts for 30 yards average and one catch for eight yards.
Linnemann led receiving with three catches for 71 yards and a touchdown. Hudson Dillon had one catch for eight yards, Sando had one for seven yards and Bokman had one for five yards.
Viland led the defense with 7.5 tackles including five solo. King had 6.5 tackles with five solo. Linnemen had 5.5 tackles with one solo. Noah Ardolf had five tackles including three solo and a sack. Dillon had four solo tackles, Sando had 3.5 with two solo.