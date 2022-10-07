Faribault’s Halle Rice battles in the middle with Rochester Century’s Elise Jensen Thursday in Faribault. The Panthers won a fierce fight at the net that night, 3-1, with diving diggers of the Falcons varsity seen comparing scuffed elbows in the hallway after the match.
It’s not a new Clint Eastwood movie, but rather the way the Faribault Falcons girls volleyball team took a 3-1 loss to the hard kill hitting of Elise Jensen and the Rochester Century squad Thursday at Faribault sports complex.
The Panthers won a fierce fight at the net that night, with diving diggers of the Falcons varsity squad seen comparing scuffed elbows in the atrium hallway after the match.
Faribault took a 25-13 loss in the first set and kept in close throughout the second set, trading points and the lead, then building up a 13-9 lead and forcing a time out by the Panthers. Centruy came out of the break refocused and quickly caused the Falcon lead to evaporate.
Faribault girls took floor-burn inducing dives against the Century kill shots led by tall, senior middle hitter Jensen. in the second set — and throughout the game — and stingy blocks at the net, to fall 25-18 in the second set, despite blocks and kills by Halle Rice, Jocelyn Herda, Emily Soukup and Isabel Herda.
Then the Falcons buckled down in set three and took an eventual 21-18 lead, with good kills and blocks, and even and a sick shot that I will call a dig-ace (un-returnable, so maybe this is a new stat category?) by libero Clara Malecha later in the match.
The Falcons then held off a late charge by the Panthers in set three, to take a narrow, 25-23 win. But the panthers came out serving strong in the fourth set, while the Falcons may have run out of gas.
The Panthers built a deflating 12-1 lead, but Faribault gave it some shots and managed to score and threaten, cutting the lead to 22-7 and powered to a final win, then hung on to four more points, trailing 24-12 but lost the serve and then the match point for a 25-12 loss.
Faribault next plays Saturday at St. Anthony Village High School in a tournament with multiple schools starting at 8 a.m. The Falcons also play Tuesday at Austin and then come home to host Faribault on Thursday night.
Jim Reece is the sports reporter for the Faribault Daily News and Northfield News. He can be reached at 507-333-3119.