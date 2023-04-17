On Friday, April 14, Faribault boys tennis hosted New Prague. It was a great day for tennis, and a lot of good matches played.

Brandon Petricka

No. 1 singles player Brandon Petricka returns a volley against his New Prague opponent. (Chris Reineke)


Carsen Kramer

Carsen Kramer, at No. 2 singles, readies for his next shot. (Chris Reineke/southernminn.com)
Jirapat Piyapanee

Faribault No. 3 singles player Jirapat Piyapanee lines up a backhand. (Chris Reineke/southernminn.com)

Chris Reineke is a freelance writer. Reach the editor at editor@apgsomn.com.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments