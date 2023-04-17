On Friday, April 14, Faribault boys tennis hosted New Prague. It was a great day for tennis, and a lot of good matches played.
New Prague won the meet over Faribault's young Falcon squad 5-2. In only their second contest of the season, Faribault looked strong in the singles but had its work cut out in doubles.
At No. 1 singles, Brandon Petricka played New Prague's Ezra Zimmerman.
Coach Jeff Anderson said "Petricka had a bit of a slow start while he adjusted to Ezra Zimmerman's choppy style of play. After the first few games, Petricka settled in and took control of his match, serving well and stroking through the ball with good court placement and coverage."
After winning the first set, Petricka let up a bit in his second set, momentarily allowing Zimmerman back into the match. After New Prague's Zimmerman picked up a couple of games, Petricka resumed his controlling play and went on to win the second set. Faribault and Petricka won the match 6-3, 6-2.
At No. 2 singles, Carsen Kramer played NP’s Carson Sayler. Similar to Petricka, Kramer had a bit of a slow start in his first set. He struggled in the beginning but took control of the remaining four games of the set and never looked back. He went on to win 6-3, 6-1.
Coach Anderson said, "Carsen did well to vary his shots, moving his opponent around the court. For much of the match. Carsen set himself well to win points. He also hustled well on the court to keep himself in most points."
In the remaining matches in singles and doubles Faribault struggled against a much more experienced New Prague team.
In the No. 3 singles matchup, Diego Almaguer Acevedo from New Prague defeated Faribault's Jirapat Piyapanee 6-2, 6-1. And on the No. 4 singles court, Benett Gregor from New Prague defeated Miles Leopold, of Faribault, 6-0, 6-3.
In doubles, the results and wins by New Prague were much the same as the bottom two singles matches.
At No. 1, Connor Seeland and Josiah Anderson, New Prague, def. Ben Diaz-Coons and Colin Haefs, Faribault, 6-0, 6-0. At No. 2, Andrew Krautkremer and Caleb Stocker, NP, def. Adam Diaz-Coons and Mitch Gibbs, Faribault, 6-3, 6-0. And at No. 3, Ben VonBank and Cole Murphy, NP, def. Noa Martinez and Houstyn Mari-Ayala, Faribault, 6-0, 6-0.
Faribault's next match is Tuesday at Stewartville, followed by a home meet Thursday against Rochester John Marshall at 4:45 p.m.