Faribault Volleyball.jpg

Faribault varsity volleyball huddles up before starting a home set Thursday against Mankato West. (submitted photo)

After losing two sets, Faribault volleyball responded with two straight wins of their own before dropping a close tiebreaker for a five-set loss at home to Mankato West Thursday.

Faribault Teacher Appreciation.jpg

Faribault senior volleyball players line up with their teachers during the team's Teacher Appreciation Day ceremony Thursday at the home gym. (Submitted photo)

Jim Reece is the sports reporter for the Faribault Daily News and Northfield News. He can be reached at 507-333-3119.

