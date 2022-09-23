After losing two sets, Faribault volleyball responded with two straight wins of their own before dropping a close tiebreaker for a five-set loss at home to Mankato West Thursday.
Falcons coach Eryn Harman said the Falcons went into the first set slow and had to fight back the entire time. In the end, they made it a close set but couldn't pull out the win.
"Our start was surprising to me because we started the match off so strong against John Marshall, setting the tempo and playing our game," Harman said. They dropped the first set, 25-22.
In the second set, she could see her team getting frustrated and making unforced errors, missing serves, in the net, and not being mentally in the game. "Again, we found some burst of energy to make it a close game."
Addison Diesch and Josie Herda kept Faribault in the game, she said, "with powerful hits and great placements when hitting on the outside and right side. We saw some spurts of light from our middles, but couldn't seem to keep a consistent connection going." They lost the second set 25-18.
In the third set, she said, they found their "tempo and came out strong. We got a good lead with some great serving. Some missed opportunities and lack of communication turned our comfortable lead into a much closer set than was anticipated. In the end we came out on top." They won the third set 25-20.
"The fourth set was an exciting one with the last few points a nail-biter," Harman said. "The girls stayed disciplined, played good volleyball and got the win to bring us into the fifth set." They won the fourth set 27-25.
In the fifth set, West got ahead pretty quickly, she said. "We battled back, left everything out on the court, but fell short," falling 15-13 to take the 3-2 loss.
"I am very pleased with how we got our energy back and made it a competition," Harman said. "The way we started the match, I thought for sure we were going to be done in three.
"In the last three sets, we left everything out on the court," said. "Moving forward, I hope to see us start our match the same way we ended here."
As a team, Faribault finished with 104 digs, 49 sets, 49 kills, 12 blocks and nine aces, with an average of 2.12 passes per possession.
Sophomore outside hitter Jocelyn Herda had 13 kills to lead the team, and had 24 digs, 20 assists, two blocks and one serving ace. Senior libero Clara Malecha led the team in digs with 32 and had one assist.
Senior setter/outside hitter Isabel Herda had 18 digs, 11 kills, two blocks and an ace. Senior outside hitter Addison Dietsch had 15 digs, 11 kills, two aces, one block and one assist.
Senior middle hitter Emily Soukup led the team in serving aces with five, and she had nine kills, three digs, two blocks and one setting assist.
Senior setter Isabella Bokman had seven digs Junior middle hitter Nikki Hausen had three digs, one kill and one block. Junior middle hitter Halle Rice had four kills and four blocks. Sophomore outside hitter Tori Manahan had one dig.
Thursday was Faribault's Teacher Appreciation game, Harman said, and all varsity players chose a teacher who has had a lasting impact on their lives and the teachers were invited to the game and honored.
"Without teachers, our student-athletes couldn't be successful," Harman said.